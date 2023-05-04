'The Challenge': Robin Hibbard Arrested Again

Robin Hibbard, a former star on The Real World and The Challenge, was reportedly arrested in Florida on April 2. She was charged with violating a domestic violence injunction. This was her latest run-in with authorities, as the arrest is linked to a protective order her family took out against her last year.

Hibbard, 43, was arrested after allegedly "harassing" the victim and "standing/pacing on the driveway" of the family member's home, "displaying aggression," according to the incident report The U.S. Sun obtained. The order of protection does not expire until April 13, 2027, and requires Hubbard to stay at least 500 feet away from the victim's home and stop contacting them.

Robin Hibbard--- nine-time star of MTV's #TheChallenge-- is in jail again after being arrested for violating restraining order; looks unrecognizable in new mugshot: https://t.co/9wHZlTT95q pic.twitter.com/rgktdvgVp1 — The Ashley (@TheAshleysRR) May 3, 2023

The family member "observed her violating the protection order while watching her through the residence's living room while on the phone with the police," the report reads. Hibbard was arrested and remains in jail with a bond set at $2,000. Her arraignment was scheduled for May 9.

A family member filed an injunction for protection from domestic violence against Hibbard back on April 5, 2022, The Sun reported at the time. The relative claimed she jumped over the gate and "danced around on drugs." She allegedly tied to "break into the locked screen porch." After gaining access, she allegedly slept there for three days and continued using drugs.

"[We] watched her inject something in her arm with a needle. She was told multiple times to leave and not use drugs on our property, but did not leave and threatened us repeatedly," the filing read. Hibbard allegedly "became irate" on March 31, 2022, and caused a "loud commotion" in the front yard, leading to a neighbor calling the police. Hibbard "stormed off" when officers arrived. They told the family how to file for a protection order as they searched for Hibbard.

"[Robin] has been using drugs and stealing money and other pawnable items from us for the last five or six years," the filing read. "She has broken windows, [and] screens, and destroyed landscaping. She threatened us with physical harm several times. She has struck and pushed me on several occasions when asked not to use illegal drugs and to leave our property." Her family also claimed she was not taking her medication and suffered from a mental illness.

Hibbard has been arrested multiple times on drug-related charges. In August 2019, she was charged with possession of heroin and a controlled substance. She pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 30 days in court. The former MTV star failed to pay her court fees and was sent a notification from a collection agency in December 2021. While that case was ongoing, Hibbard was arrested in October 2019 for violating an order to vacate and possession of drugs without a prescription. In January 2022, Hibbard was accused of trespassing and resisting without violence at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino. She was arrested again in August 2022 and pleaded no contest to charges of resisting an officer without violence and giving an officer a fake name.

Hibbard made her MTV debut in The Real World: San Diego (2004). She then participated in several seasons of The Challenge through 2012. She has two children with her husband, Brian Coulter. The couple temporarily lost custody of their children to Robin's parents in 2019 and it appears they still live with her family, notes The Ashley's Reality Roundup.