'The Challenge': Ravyn Opens up About House Drama After Shocking Elimination

The next phase of the game has begun on The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion. The contenders have made it through Control, Chaos, and now they're dealing with Conquest. This stage involves one contender being purged during each daily mission. Unfortunately, Ravyn Rochelle was the first to be purged from the game despite her impressive streak of daily and elimination wins. Following her time on The Challenge, Ravyn spoke with PopCulture.com about that purge, a rumored showmance with Kyland Young, and the drama she experienced with more than a few of her castmates.

The contenders were in for a shock when Conquest started, as host TJ Lavin told them that the person who came in last place during the daily challenge would be immediately eliminated from the game. In the end, it came down to Ravyn and Moriah Jade, with the former getting purged. As Ravyn explained to PopCulture.com, she and the rest of the cast assumed that Moriah was going to be purged from the game. She even said that TJ told them that the difference between their times came down to "seconds."

Who doesn't love a good purge? 😈 It's every contender for themselves during an all-new episode of #TheChallenge39 tonight at 8p on MTV 📺 pic.twitter.com/EQEMMx01DX — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) January 24, 2024

"I just remember that everyone felt like it was Moriah," Ravyn said. "When Moriah was describing what she was experiencing, I was like, oh yeah, it seems like I have this in the bag because even though I was slow, slower than the rest of my group, I even felt like I wasn't as slow as Moriah. At one point, she was going backward." She went on to explain that she lost a good chunk of time trying to locate one of her rings in the water, adding that things may have panned out differently if she hadn't encountered this issue.

This purge put a stop to Ravyn's game on this season of The Challenge, capping off a run full of elimination wins and plenty of drama. According to the reality star, the drama seems to find her, as it's not something that she "chases." She said, "When people even try to fight with me, I'm still very cool, calm, and collected. I just don't like fighting or drama and so it would always be until someone would do something to me." That's exactly what happened when it came to Ravyn's beef with Melissa Reeves, which culminated in the pair throwing drinks at one another. Their dynamic was put under additional strain because Ravyn got close to Kyland, who was in a showmance with Melissa, after the Ex on the Beach alum's elimination.

"As soon as she left the house, Kyland was coming onto me, and I wasn't shooing it away because what do I owe Melissa, at the time? That is true. But at the reunion, she did apologize, which was sincere and I accepted it," Ravyn said. However, their feud ramped up once again on social media when footage of Ravyn and Kyland getting close at the club emerged. As for where Ravyn and Melissa stand right now after everything, the Ride or Dies competitor said that they're "at [a] base level." Ravyn added, "We don't hate each other, but we're not for each other. We're not against each other."

Drama aside, Ravyn more than held her own when it came to the physical side of the game on The Challenge. Could fans see her dominate in another season of the show in the future? She shared, "If it can fit into my schedule that I have going on right now, I would love to come back for redemption. No elimination, no perjury. I'm making it to that final. I am placing first. That is the goal. That is the goal because I know I have it in me and I know I'm capable and I am a champion."

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for Challenge coverage all throughout Season 39.