‘The Challenge’ and ‘Love Island’ Personality Was Hospitalized With ‘Nasty Infection’ After Giving Birth

Georgia Harrison spent her Christmas recovering. The Love Island alum recently gave birth and took to Instagram to share that she is on the mend after getting an infection post giving birth to her daughter, Sahara.

The Challenge staple revealed in April 2025 that she was expecting her first child. She noted in the post that the baby was due in November of that year, and her and her husband, Jack, were excited about starting their family.

“Here’s the most random dump you’ll ever see 🤣 It’s been a whirl wind of a week, I ended up back where Sahara was born with a nasty infection but I’m on the road to recovery now and we’re all ready for our first Christmas as a family 🙈❤️🙃” she captioned a series of photos. In one photo, she’s holding the newborn as the word’s “My first Christmas” are written on the back of her onesie.

Harrison has been keeping her social media followers up to date on her new life as a mom and how she’s adjusting. Two months after giving birth, she took a trip to Dubai. She shared a photo of her in a stylist two-piece bathing suit featuring a halterneck bikini top and matching mid-rise bikini bottoms. Some fans couldn’t believe her “snap back,” accusing her of airbrushing.

One person wrote: “A lot of the photos actually look airbrushed.” While another chimed in: “There’s a blur on every pic near the stomach area.” The reality staple snapped back, defending herself against the accusations. “I haven’t edited any of these photos. I took them on my gx7 which makes them an airbrushed look and a few of them had a blur in the same place presumably from a blur on the lens,” she wrote back.

She revealed on social media in November that her baby girl was born. She penned a post. “’Sahara Jean Stacey. Born 12.09 on the 30th October 2025. We are more in love than we ever could have imagined. Thank you so much for all of your messages we’re so grateful. Time to enter the baby bubble.”