'The Big Bakeover': Nancy Birtwhistle Plans to Revamp Cafe in Exclusive Sneak Peek

The Big Bakeover is taking over The CW, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek from tonight's new episode. The new series sees bakery expert, business professional, and author Nancy Birtwhistle traveling across America to save struggling bakeries. With help of her master carpenter, Erik Curtis, the Season 5 winner of The Great British Bake Off "reimagines and revamps recipes, renovates storefronts, and puts passionate pastry makers on a path to success."

In the new episode, "Mary Lane Café," "Birtwhistle helps a recently widowed baker reignite her passion for baking to honor her late husband and create a legacy for her daughters." The sneak peek sees Birtwhistle and Curtis checking out the café and coming up with a plan to make it more accessible to customers and have it look more like a bakery rather than a café. They also make plans to turn a patio into an enclosed patio and also figure out how to have a sufficient entrance, as Birtwhistle pointed out she didn't even know a way in.

The duo also check out the indoors, where there is a lot going on in regards to little knickknacks and other items around. Their priority is to declutter and highlight the food case. They certainly have a lot to work on and renovate, but it shouldn't be anything they can't handle. It will be exciting to see the renovation when it's all complete, but seeing how Birtwshitle and Curtis handle it all will surely be fun to watch.

The Big Bakeover is The CW's newest reality series, as the network has been pushing more reality content in the midst of its content makeover. Unscripted shows have been a hit or miss on The CW, but since it's a mix of baking and renovations, it wouldn't be surprising if the series continues on. It is still early, however, but there are still a lot of bakeries left to revamp. There is a lot to look forward to in The Big Bakeover and this is only just the second episode. It's hard to tell how it will all turn out, but for now, fans will want to be tuning in every week to see what happens.

Check out the sneak peek above and watch a new episode of The Big Bakeover tonight, June 21, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.