The 9 Best (and Most Cringeworthy) Reality Celebs Turned Singers

It seems like no one is immune from the allure of an open recording studio, not socialites Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton and not fist-pumping Jersey Shore DJs like Pauly D.

But just because you’re on TV doesn’t mean you can sing. It’s a lesson that most reality celeb-turned-singers learn the hard way, by releasing a single (or album) that is almost universally panned before showing up a decade later in a nostalgic list article.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, while most fail in their attempts becoming a double threat, some have produced songs that are genuine bops.

Here are some of the best (and most cringeworthy) songs from reality TV personalities turned musicians. We’ll let you decide which falls into which category.

Kim Kardashian- ‘Jam (Turn It Up)’

Before the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member was one of the richest and most famous women in the world, there was Jam (Turn It Up).

The electronic club beat, featuring an overly autotuned Kardashian, was far from the celeb’s most successful venture, but makes for good enough background music at a party.

Best lyrics: Girls in the building

Fellas in the club

Boys spending money

Girls looking good.

Kim Zolciak- ‘Tardy For the Party’

In a music video that looks like it may have been filmed on a flip phone, Kim Zolciak Biermann showed off her pop star skills with Tardy for the Party, a song title that would make an appearance years later on her Real Housewives of Atlanta spin-off, Don’t Be Tardy.

Zolciak Biermann had help from Grammy-award winning songwriter and RHOA castmate Kandi Burruss for this song, which actually hit a spot on the iTunes charts.

Best lyrics: I’ll be feelin’ good by nine

After my third glass of wine

On the dance floor lookin’ fine

All the boys tryin’ to get in line

Erika Jayne- ‘PAINKILLR’

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Erika Jayne is one of the few reality personalities whose music deserves a spot on your going out playlist without a hint of irony.

Her song PAINKLLR demonstrates exactly the party she brings to every episode of the Bravo franchise. It’s fun, sexy and screams, “I don’t care what you think of me!”

Best lyrics: You made me believe I was so far away, far away and I

Hid from the sun in your embrace, leaning on you

Pushing me deeper, striking me down

When all I had was love

Countess Luann de Lesseps- ‘Money Can’t Buy You Class’

Before Luann de Lesseps was being charged with a felony, the Countess of Real Housewives of New York City was trying her hand at a music career.

She let fans of the Bravo show know from the start that she was an aspiring singer, so when she teased the drop of her first official song, they were expecting a bonafide hit. Instead, they got Money Can’t Buy You Class.

Best lyrics: And the primary mistake

Texting on a date

If you make a lady wait she’ll take a pass

Paris Hilton- ‘Stars Are Blind’

Paris Hilton may not be the Adele of the mid-aughts, but the Simple Life socialite definitely holds her own with many of today’s pop stars in Stars Are Blind.

The song, which was dismissed at the time as a vanity project by many, has made a comeback in recent years, as people give it a second listen and realize its relaxed, beachy vibe wouldn’t sound out of place on the radio now.

Best lyrics: Even though the gods are crazy

Even though the stars are blind

If you show me real love baby

I’ll show you mine

Debra Danielsen- ‘Debz OG’

Here’s where things start to get a little cringey. When Teen Mom OG cast member Farrah Abraham’s mom, Debra Danielsen, dropped this odd ’90s-reminiscent rap number in 2017, the MTV show’s fans collectively widened their eyes and tried to erase the imagery of Danielsen in her Steampunk/BDSM garb from their minds.

But there’s no denying Debz OG will be stuck in your head for just a little after listening to this odd earworm of a tune.

Best lyrics: Hello, I’m Debra

You’ve seen my face on camera

Heidi Montag- ‘Superficial’

Before she made amends with the rest of The Hills crew, Heidi Montag was known not just as Lauren Conrad’s frenemy, but also as Los Angeles’ number one mean girl.

So when she tried to get a music career going with poppy club songs like Superficial and Body Language, many brushed her aside. But these tunes are definitely worth a re-listen. They’re not as overproduced as some of the other songs on this list (sorry Kim K.!) and definitely lend themselves to a night dancing. Also, we can’t get over baby Speidi in this video!

Best lyrics: Boy, whatcha waiting for?

Come and take control over me, me

Show authority

‘Cause I am looking for a boss type

Someone to fulfill all my needs, needs

So, give me a piece of your guidance

Scheana Marie- ‘Good As Gold’

Most of the wait staff at SUR are aspiring music artists, models, DJs, etc., so we’ll let Scheana Marie stand as an example for the whole Vanderpump Rules crew.

Her song Good as Gold is nothing special lyrically or otherwise, but it is catchy. We dare you not to start humming the hook at some point after listening.

Best lyrics: I got to tell you I’m feeling good

This party got me all charge up

The buzz is blowing like I knew it would

So pour more jungle juice in my cup

Pauly D- ‘Beat Dat Beat’

After the success of Jersey Shore, Pauly D turned from GTL to DJ.

The New Jersey celeb traded in his fist-pumping for record spinning, helped along by his immense celebrity and iconic hair surely. His career has actually taken off post-MTV, and he headlines EDM shows and makes club appearances regularly if his Instagram is to be any judge.

But we can’t say we’re in love with his first foray into the DJ booth, Beat Dat Beat.

Best lyrics: You’ll be nobody’s tonight

Being a Guido is a way of life

It takes me 25 minutes to do my hair

I’m so fresh I got a tanning bed in my house

Photo credit: KimKardashian.com