'The Bachelorette's Andi Dorfman Pregnant With Her First Child

Andi Dorfman is expanding the Bachelor Nation family! The former Bachelorette is pregnant with her and husband Blaine Hart's first baby, announcing the happy news on Instagram Sunday, Aug. 4.

"Future Mom + Dad!!!!" Dorfman, 37, captioned a photo of her and Hart embracing as she held up sonogram photos and showed off her baby bump. "To say we are over the moon is an understatement! Baby Hart coming later this year."

Dorfman's fellow former Bachelorettes were there to celebrate her big news in the comment section. "So beyond excited for you!!!" wrote Emily Maynard Johnson. " You're going to be the best mommy and I'm just so happy for you guys!!" Kaitlyn Bristowe chimed in, "Oh my gosh!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!!! You will be such a good mama!!!!" as Trista Sutter gushed, "Andi!!!!!!!!! Soooooooo excited!!!" Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley both celebrated the news as well, with Adams writing, "The best BEST news!!!! You were made for this!! Can't wait to meet you, Baby Hart!!" and Crawley cheering, "Yayyy!! congratulations!!!"

In March 2023, Dorfman spoke about her desire to become a mother and how happy she was to have frozen her eggs before turning 30. "I have zero regrets about freezing my eggs," she told E! News at the time. "I'm actually super happy I did it because I think in hindsight – even though I didn't feel it at the time – I look back and I know that it kept me from settling."

(Photo: Blaine Hart and Andi Dorfman participate in the NYRR Half Marathon on March 19, 2023 in New York City. - Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty Images)

She continued, "I do want kids, and I'm not in denial about age. And I'll be 36 hopefully by the time my first kid is even born, probably 37 honestly. And just to have that in the back of my mind, I think, kept my standards high."

Dorman first joined Bachelor Nation as a contestant on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor in 2014 before being chosen as the star of The Bachelorette later that same year. Dorfman got engaged to Josh Murray on her season, but it wasn't long before they announced their split in 2015.

Dorfman made her relationship with Hart public in December 2021 after dating for months. The parents-to-be previously met 15 years earlier in college but only reconnected while they were both on vacation in Italy. In March 2022, Dorfman and Hart announced their engagement and the couple married a year later in May 2023