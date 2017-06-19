Josh Murray Speaks out About Split With Amanda Stanton

Josh Murray confirms he and Amanda Stanton have split: “I’m emotionally drained.” https://t.co/M9NjCiuf6j pic.twitter.com/31faPzZZVj — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 3, 2017

Josh Murray is speaking out for the first time since announcing his separation from fiancée Amanda Stanton.

“It’s been a tough couple of weeks for me,” he said in an interview with Us Weekly. “I’m no longer engaged, my beautiful dog, Sabel, passed away and then my uncle just passed away as well. I’m emotionally drained. As for our relationship, it just wasn’t working out and it sucks. I moved across the country for her, I fell in love with her kids, really loved her family, but we just weren’t able to grow together as a couple and it was very frustrating.”

He continued, “We have similar things we want in life, but we are also very different on other important things as well,” he reveals. “I will always love her and the little ones, they held a special place in my heart. I hope everyone can respect our relationship and just pray for our happiness in the future. I will always wish nothing but the best for her, she deserves it.”

Murray opened up just one day after Stanton had said the relationship was over saying days ago admitting, “We did break up.”

The two met on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise earlier this year. Stanton has two daughters, Kinsley and Carlie, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio.

