‘The Bachelorette’ Winner Hospitalized After Motorcycle Crash

The Bachelorette Australia alum Stu Laundy is on the road to recovery after a horrific motorcycle crash left him seriously injured during his Vietnam vacation.

The millionaire publican, 52, was hit by a truck and thrown from his bike during the accident, after which he was airlifted back to Australia on a private medical jet, he told The Daily Telegraph over the weekend.

“I was in and out of consciousness for a while. I got a busted knee, sternum, shoulder, ribs, clots in my lungs, and infections,” he told the outlet. “Vietnam hospitals are not that crash hot, so Dad organised to have me flown home. I’m very lucky.”

Stu Laundy is pictured before his fight with Sonny Bill Williams during the Banger Under the Hangar Charity Fight Night at The Historic Locomotive Workshops on December 1, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)

The reality TV personality thanked ex-wife Rachel, a nurse who was vacationing with the family, for having “never left [his] side” and coordinating his initial treatment at the scene of the crash.

“Lucky she was there,” he said. “The accident just happened from nothing. I was riding along, and a truck pulled out of its lane, and I ran straight into it. At 52, I probably shouldn’t be riding a motorbike, but the truck driver has accepted the blame.”

Laundy was rushed into surgery after arriving at Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney, and is now recovering from his accident.

Laundy walked away the winner of Sophie Monk’s season of Australia’s version of The Bachelorette in 2017, but the two confirmed in January 2018 that they had split.

Sophie Monk and Stu Laundy arrive for the 31st Annual ARIA Awards 2017 at The Star on November 28, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James D. Morgan/WireImage)

“I gave it the best shot I could and my intentions were everything I said I was looking for but unfortunately it just didn’t work out,” Monk wrote at the time on social media. “Because I entered this relationship so publicly I know I owe an answer to Australia about my personal life.”

“I went into this experience looking to settle down and start a family. I gave it the best shot I could and my intentions were everything I said I was looking for, but unfortunately it just didn’t work out,” she went on, adding of her ex, “As much as I respect him we are just very different people.”