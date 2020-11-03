'The Bachelorette' Not on Tonight Due to Election Coverage

✖

Clare Crawley won't be fawning over Dale Moss on The Bachelorette during its typical Tuesday night programming. Due to the 2020 presidential election in which the nation will decide between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the ABC dating show will move to Thursday for this week only.

The episode will air at its usual time of 8 p.m. ET and will return to its normal schedule next week. The season premiered on Oct. 13 after dealing with the impact of the coronavirus. As the opening installment showed, the contestants and Crawley were required to quarantine before heading out to the all-inclusive resort and while there, were tested on a regular basis.

Mark those calendars 🗓 #TheBachelorette is on THURSDAY this week 🌹 pic.twitter.com/ZOD95A9a3M — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) November 2, 2020

The delay in episodes has Bachelor Nation dealing with mixed feelings. While many have complained about Crawley's handling of her men through the first couple of episodes -- even the guys have begun to revolt against her due to her infatuation with Dale -- it seems that her time on the show is nearing its breaking point. That's because the upcoming episode was teased to feature something never-seen-before as the popular member of Bachelor Nation, Tayshia Adams, was seen popping up out of a pool to promote her emergence on the show. As rumors swirled when the show returned to its production, Adams was seen flying in to seemingly replace Crawley, who appears to have already made her mind up on what man she wants to give her final rose.

There may be some spoilers ahead... 😏 Get ready for a *dramatic* new episode of #TheBachelorette on a special night, Thursday, Nov. 5 at 8|7c! pic.twitter.com/YNDBpbFtsN — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) October 28, 2020

A new clip showed Chris Harrison informing the men that they were "cheated" in the process and that Crawley didn't give them an "honest chance" to find love. That's when Harrison is seen ushering in Adams and telling everyone there that the next person to walk through the doors would be "your new Bachelorette." From everything that is hyped up around the fourth episode, it seems that the fans will be in for quite a doozy, one that will likely see the end of Crawley's short stint as the leading lady. The show also will have a special surprise as the winning couple from the inaugural The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, Chris Watson and Bri Stauss, will make an appearance and perform the contestants.