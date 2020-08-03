✖

Dale Moss has stolen headlines on the rumor mill after speculation has amped up that Clare Crawley, the star of this season’s The Bachelorette, fell head over heels for her suitor, so much so that her run ended up being cut short because she didn’t want to waste anyone else’s time after reportedly getting engaged with Moss. With Crawley finding love so quickly on the series, the network is now set to bring on another familiar face, Tayshia Adams, to take her place and fill out the rest of the season.

As for Moss, he has become a hot commodity, quite literally, across the Internet as many have scoured websites looking to learn more about the 31-year-old. He entered the show as an unknown among Bachelor Nation but has quickly become a popular man. He comes in with a football background after having played at South Dakota State University as a wide receiver. He went undrafted in the NFL Draft, though he made his rounds across multiple NFL camps looking for an opportunity, including stops in Green Bay, Tampa Bay and most recently, Chicago, in 2014. He also played briefly in the Arena Football League with the LA Kiss, who were owned by Gene Simmons and the other members of the iconic rock band. It’s no surprise he chose the football route as he is the nephew of Johnny Rodgers, who won the 1972 Heisman Trophy while attending the University of Nebraska. Moss also played four years of collegiate basketball.

In addition to his football career, Moss also models on the side. He does philanthropy work, serving as a global ambassador for the Special Olympics. His past projects included stints with the Wounded Warriors Project and the Tiger Woods Foundation. Between his looks, background and career, it’s no wonder Crawley was smitten at first sight.

This season of The Bachelorette will now take on a new look. For starters, the show had to make some adjustments amid the coronavirus pandemic by filming in one location and skipping out on the destination travels that often occurred in the series. Add to that the show’s star essentially quitting the show and having to be replaced in the middle of filming by Adams, who also appeared on Colton Underwood’s seasons as well as Bachelor in Paradise, the ABC dating show will most likely be the most unique season to date. The show was able to resume production in July in Palm Springs with the new season set to premiere some time in the fall.