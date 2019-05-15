‘The Bachelorette’: Kelly Ripa Condemns ‘Gross, Gross’ Show on ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’

Needless to say, Kelly Ripa is not a member of Bachelor Nation.

The TV host went off on The Bachelorette during Tuesday’s taping of Live With Kelly and Ryan, when Ryan Seacrest revealed that the new season’s star, Hannah Brown, would be stopping by for an interview later in the week.

“Oh, it’s an entirely different person?” Ripa asked in response, revealing she thought Colton Underwood’s girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, became the Bachelorette after the two decided not to get engaged at the end of last season.

“You guys, you know how I feel about the show, it disgusts me,” she continued, defending her lack of Bachelor Nation knowledge.

She then doubled down on her dislike of the franchise, saying of The Bachelor, “I can’t stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one ordinary fella, in my opinion. You know how I feel, ladies, we are too special to be arguing over a guy.”

Even when the roles are reversed in The Bachelorette, Ripa continued, “it’s all creepy” and that the woman-led series is “just as creepy” as The Bachelor.

While her diatribe resulted in heavy applause from the audience, the former All My Children star then called out the audience for likely tuning into the series every season.

“Having said that,” she joked, “all of you women watch that gross, gross show.”

Brown began her journey to find love during Monday’s season premiere, sending home eight men before the first night was over — including one man who already had a girlfriend!

“Bless the man who spends forever with me because I’m so much to handle, but what I want to give somebody is really special,” Miss Alabama 2018 told the cameras at the start of her journey. “I’m nervous but excited. I’ve got to be completely myself and the desire of my heart is to find love. I don’t know what I’m doing, but bring on the men.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

