‘The Bachelorette’: Jed Wyatt Roasted for Awkward ‘Dog Food Jingle’ Encounter With Hannah Brown’s Parents

Not everyone was as impressed by Jed Wyatt’s dog food jingle as he was. The Bachelorette fans (perhaps cruelly) roasted the aspiring musician on social media during Monday night’s penultimate episode for the jingle he created for dog food brand BetterBowl, which he called his “most major accomplishment” when talking to Hannah Brown‘s dad, Robert.

Although the brand shared the tune on Facebook in June, fans listened to it in droves Monday night. “You get home / You know who’s been waiting / Wagging by the door,” the jingle begins, showing a man opening his front door to a dog eagerly wagging his tail.

“Rain or shine kind of love / Like nothing you’ve seen before,” it continues, showing various pet owners greeting their pups. “Your dog really does deserve the best / Go pick ’em up some Better Bowl.”

Twitter users lost their minds upon hearing the ad, taking to the social media platform to react.

Also seemingly unimpressed with the diddy was Hannah’s dad, who expressed concern over Jed’s career path during the meet-the-parents episode.

“At this point, my most major accomplishment is that I’ve signed a deal with a dog food company,” Jed told his potential father-in-law after Robert asked how his career was going and if he’d be able to financially support his daughter. “I’ve already written their jingle and that’s been like my first real breakthrough.”

“I don’t want you to settle for anything,” Robert later told Hannah. “I want you to make sure that you make the right choice.”

The Bachelorette star became confused when the meetings didn’t go as well as with her other suitor, Tyler Cameron. “I’m getting really nervous because two people are in my heart at the same time and I don’t want to make the wrong decision,” she said.

She discussed Jed’s career with him later during their finale one-on-one date.

“I just don’t think he understands the other stuff that I do,” Jed told Hannah, referencing his conversation with her dad. “I didn’t go into vast detail, but it’s not like I only know how to do music.”

“I’m a little confused about what I want to do, and I didn’t think that I would be in this position,” Hannah said. “Just thinking about Tyler and Jed, so many feelings are in each relationship. I know that I’m loved deeply by both men. I know that I’ll break someone’s heart.”

The episode ended with Hannah more confused than ever on who she was going to choose, and fans at home are wondering how she’s going to respond to the controversy surrounding Jed after his ex-girlfriend revealed earlier this summer that she was still dating him when he left to film The Bachelorette and that he said he was only joining the show to boost his music career.

Host Chris Harrison asserted that Jed will have a chance to respond to the claims during the finale and After the Final Rose special.

“There’s a lot of rumors,” Harrison told PEOPLE. “I want to hear Jed’s side of the story. I think a lot of people have spoken, and before we judge — which we’re so quick to do on Twitter — I would like to hear from him.”

“I’m going to give him a chance to speak,” Harrison added. “I want to give him a chance to speak his truth and find out what’s his side of the story.”

Part two of The Bachelorette finale airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.