‘The Bachelorette’ Will Be Interrupted by North Korea Summit Coverage

Bachelor Nation will just have to sit tight during Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette, which will be delayed at points due to ABC’s coverage of the North Korea summit with President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

Host Chris Harrison tweeted about the scheduling delays ahead of the all-new episode of Becca Kufrin’s season, but made sure to reassure fans that they won’t miss out on a second of the drama.

“#BachelorNation please be patient tonight. ABC News will be giving updates on the N Korea summit but you won’t miss any drama. #TheBachelorette will be seen in its entirety,” he wrote.

He added in a reply to a worried fan: “As I said it’s ok. The show will essentially be paused for you and will pick right back up where we left off. You won’t miss a thing #TheBachelorette.”

West coast fans of the ABC dating show will not have to deal with this same issue, Harrison posited.

Some fans were still concerned that they might miss the final rose ceremony, especially people who aren’t able to watch the show live.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

