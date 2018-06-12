‘The Bachelorette’ Will Be Interrupted by North Korea Summit Coverage

Bachelor Nation will just have to sit tight during Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette, which will be delayed at points due to ABC’s coverage of the North Korea summit with President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

Host Chris Harrison tweeted about the scheduling delays ahead of the all-new episode of Becca Kufrin’s season, but made sure to reassure fans that they won’t miss out on a second of the drama.

“#BachelorNation please be patient tonight. ABC News will be giving updates on the N Korea summit but you won’t miss any drama. #TheBachelorette will be seen in its entirety,” he wrote.

#BachelorNation please be patient tonight. ABC News will be giving updates on the N Korea summit but you won’t miss any drama. #TheBachelorette will be seen in its entirety — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) June 11, 2018

He added in a reply to a worried fan: “As I said it’s ok. The show will essentially be paused for you and will pick right back up where we left off. You won’t miss a thing #TheBachelorette.”

As I said it’s ok. The show will essentially be paused for you and will pick right back up where we left off. You won’t miss a thing #TheBachelorette https://t.co/8HItaGvRu6 — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) June 11, 2018

West coast fans of the ABC dating show will not have to deal with this same issue, Harrison posited.

No the West coast PT probably won’t be interrupted #TheBachelorette https://t.co/yXMaOcZ2XY — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) June 11, 2018

Some fans were still concerned that they might miss the final rose ceremony, especially people who aren’t able to watch the show live.

Booo I don’t want to think about real world problems when watching the #TheBachelorette — Kristen (@thebecks2018) June 11, 2018

But will @dish record it in its entirety?!? — 1985LUKE Photography (@1985LUKE) June 11, 2018

What if the DVR is recording it? Will it not record all of it? — Rebecca V. (@2008Beccaboo) June 11, 2018

So should I set my DVR to record the hour after as well ?! This is must know information — Cammy Bowser (@selkelb) June 11, 2018

So we should extend our recordings? — Lizzal (@Lizzal) June 11, 2018

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.