‘The Bachelorette’ Hannah B.’s First Kiss of the Season Revealed

The Bachelorette already featured its first kiss of the season, and it was between star Hannah B. and suitor Cam.

After already greeting Hannah earlier in the night, Cam came back again and laid a kiss on her.

“You’re Hannah Beast… you were so much energy and so much fun, and that’s what I want in a life partner,” Cam said. “I don’t kiss them on the first date, but seeing as this is technically our second date, may I kiss you, Hannah?”

Surprisingly, Hannah consents and they give The Bachelorette cameras the first kiss of the season.

While the move was very forward, The Bachelorette audience seemed to love the fact that he was so confident about it and that he asked for consent before doing it.

However, the reaction wasn’t all positive.

While the way Cam did it seemed to acceptable to most, a lot of the series’ fans thought he was a poor choice for such a big moment. His rapping background didn’t impress many viewers, and some just thought it was just too soon to smooch.

Regardless of fan reaction, Hannah was clearly impressed, even offering a rose to the rapping suitor.

This strong first encounter placed Cam as the top contender to win it all in many fans’ eyes.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC

