‘The Bachelorette’ Hannah B.’s First Kiss of the Season Revealed

The Bachelorette already featured its first kiss of the season, and it was between star Hannah B. and suitor Cam.

After already greeting Hannah earlier in the night, Cam came back again and laid a kiss on her.

“You’re Hannah Beast… you were so much energy and so much fun, and that’s what I want in a life partner,” Cam said. “I don’t kiss them on the first date, but seeing as this is technically our second date, may I kiss you, Hannah?”

Surprisingly, Hannah consents and they give The Bachelorette cameras the first kiss of the season.

While the move was very forward, The Bachelorette audience seemed to love the fact that he was so confident about it and that he asked for consent before doing it.

Cam is a low key savage convincing Hannah they’ve had 2 dates AND STRAIGHT UP STEALING THAT FIRST KISS #thebachelorette — Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) May 14, 2019

Dumb men: “What am I supposed to do?? like ASK to kiss her?” Us: “Yes, please see Exhibit A; Cam on #TheBachelorette“ — A Fish Called Wakanda (@anj4prez) May 14, 2019

However, the reaction wasn’t all positive.

While the way Cam did it seemed to acceptable to most, a lot of the series’ fans thought he was a poor choice for such a big moment. His rapping background didn’t impress many viewers, and some just thought it was just too soon to smooch.

uh why did the bad rapper get the first kiss ?? #TheBachelorette — carli (@carlicortina_) May 14, 2019

Regardless of fan reaction, Hannah was clearly impressed, even offering a rose to the rapping suitor.

This strong first encounter placed Cam as the top contender to win it all in many fans’ eyes.

Cam got the first rose and the first kiss? Do y’all think he’s an early front runner? 👀🌹 #theBachelorette — Angela Amezcua (@angkay7) May 14, 2019

Who else is team Cam!? He’s an Aggie.

He’s kind.

Real.

Freakin hilarious.

Unafraid of rap and unafraid of mules. AND HE ASKED PERMISSION TO KISS HER!!! Retweet if you’re #TeamCam !!#GigEm #TheBachelorette @TAMU pic.twitter.com/hiaiPOSA6o — James McCoy Taylor (@james_mccoy_t) May 14, 2019

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC