‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Groan Over Another Show Interruption

It’s happened again! Bachelorette fans were rolling their eyes after the ABC reality series was […]

It’s happened again! Bachelorette fans were rolling their eyes after the ABC reality series was interrupted due to breaking news when President Donald Trump announced Brett Kavanaugh as his pick for the Supreme Court Monday night.

The announcement was definitely historic, but many viewers were upset that their guilty pleasure was interrupted, as they get their news elsewhere. It was all very similar to the last time this happened for North Korea summit coverage in June.

Others were concerned that they were missing something, or that their DVR wouldn’t capture the full episode.

But host Chris Harrison was quick to step in and reassure fans that the episode would be aired in full, just with a minor delay. As for people who watch the show recorded, he had advised earlier in the day on Twitter that extending your recording 30 minutes wouldn’t be a bad idea.

“Here’s my PSA for #BachelorNation @abcnews will be cutting in at 9/8 ET/CT tonight for SCOTUS announcement,” he wrote. “#TheBachelorette will be ‘paused’ and seen in its entirety. Now go have a great day and I’ll see you tonight!”

He added, “To be safe you should extend your recordings of #TheBachelorette tonight by 30 minutes.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

