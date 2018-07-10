‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Groan Over Another Show Interruption

It’s happened again! Bachelorette fans were rolling their eyes after the ABC reality series was interrupted due to breaking news when President Donald Trump announced Brett Kavanaugh as his pick for the Supreme Court Monday night.

The announcement was definitely historic, but many viewers were upset that their guilty pleasure was interrupted, as they get their news elsewhere. It was all very similar to the last time this happened for North Korea summit coverage in June.

Omg here we go again. This is ridiculous. #TheBachelorette — Rebecca Nathanson (@becca221) July 10, 2018

I JUST WANNA WATCH MY TRASH SHOW OK GODDAMN TRUMP #TheBachelorette — Kayla Brenner (@kayla_brenner) July 10, 2018

This is NOT a special report. Dangit, POTUS. #TheBachelorette — MJ (@MelissaSaysHi) July 10, 2018

A collective groan from Bachelor Nation as Donald Trump interrupts our show for the second time this season #TheBachelorette — Phyllis Francis (@phyllistf) July 10, 2018

Others were concerned that they were missing something, or that their DVR wouldn’t capture the full episode.

And just like that…I won’t find out if Blake goes home. #TheBachelorette — Kimberly Michele (@kimiwill91) July 10, 2018

Go away @GStephanopoulos I can just read this later! Noooooo bring back #thebachelorette — T (@TaRenns) July 10, 2018

Ugh. World news break. Make it quick, please. There is a group date coming up. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/TAQHFPYtY6 — Megan Strecker (@meg_strecker) July 10, 2018

What the fuck this is the second time this fucking man has interrupted my bachelorette mondays. 🙃🙃🙃😡 #thebachelorette — Emily Robb (@emrobbx) July 10, 2018

But host Chris Harrison was quick to step in and reassure fans that the episode would be aired in full, just with a minor delay. As for people who watch the show recorded, he had advised earlier in the day on Twitter that extending your recording 30 minutes wouldn’t be a bad idea.

“Here’s my PSA for #BachelorNation @abcnews will be cutting in at 9/8 ET/CT tonight for SCOTUS announcement,” he wrote. “#TheBachelorette will be ‘paused’ and seen in its entirety. Now go have a great day and I’ll see you tonight!”

He added, “To be safe you should extend your recordings of #TheBachelorette tonight by 30 minutes.”

Here’s my PSA for #BachelorNation @abcnews will be cutting in at 9/8 ET/CT tonight for SCOTUS announcement. #TheBachelorette will be “paused” and seen in its entirety. Now go have a great day and I’ll see you tonight! — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) July 9, 2018

To be safe you should extend your recordings of #TheBachelorette tonight by 30 minutes — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) July 9, 2018

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

