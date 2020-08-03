'The Bachelorette': Clare Crawley Reportedly Engaged to Suitor, Will Be Replaced With New Lead

Even though it hasn't even aired yet, the next season of The Bachelorette is already shaping up to be one of the most dramatic seasons yet. According to E! News, there has reportedly been a major shake-up regarding the next season's leading lady. While Clare Crawley, who previously appeared on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor, was originally announced as the Bachelorette, sources have shared that she may no longer be the lead after she quickly found love with one of her contestants shortly after filming began. As a result, those same sources have expressed that Tayshia Adams, who previously appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, is the new Bachelorette.

As for the reason behind this change, Crawley reportedly fell for one of the suitors, Dale Moss, and then threatened to quit the show 12 days into filming, per Life & Style. On Monday, the publication reported that Crawley and Moss are now engaged following their courtship. Producers were apparently "blindsided" when the leading lady "refused to come out of her room" during filming. A source explained, "Producers are scrambling to figure out what to do. They are frantic trying to pick up the pieces without having to start over completely.” Following this shocking news, it has been reported that Adams will take over as the new Bachelorette. Entertainment Tonight's Lauren Zima confirmed on Instagram that Adams would be the next leading lady of the franchise. In her post, she noted that fans will still get to see Crawley's love story play out, but that Adams will take over the reins for the remainder of the season.

This story is developing.