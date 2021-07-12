'The Bachelorette': Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Spark Marriage Rumors After Rekindled Engagement

✖

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' relationship is officially back on. In early July, Us Weekly reported that the two Bachelorette stars were engaged again months after they called it quits. Several days after that report, Crawley and Moss are sparking marriage rumors thanks to some other bling that they've been sporting.

Crawley and Moss have been spotted wearing matching bands recently. Us Weekly reported that Crawley was seen wearing the band in a photo that Moss posted on July 5. He was seen wearing the same band in a snap that he shared on Instagram in May. So, have the two reality stars taken a trip down the aisle already? Even though they have reunited, they have not tied the knot. A source confirmed to Us Weekly that Crawley and Moss aren't married just yet.

The Bachelorette love birds are sparking marriage rumors only a short while after it was confirmed that their engagement was back on. A source said about the pair, “They’re engaged but still are working on building a solid relationship. They’ve discussed future plans but aren’t necessarily wedding planning." They added, "They aren't rushing to tie the knot."

“They’re still working on some issues they have to overcome but it’s not like they make it known,” the insider continued. “They’re more private when it comes to their issues. The good thing is that they’re happy together and enjoying this time as an engaged couple. They love each other very much and care for each other.” The reality stars' relationship is reportedly in “a much better place than where they were months ago." They have also been spending a lot of time with one another in New York City, which is where Moss recently moved.

Moss and Crawley initially fell for one another on The Bachelorette. Crawley's season of the ABC staple was sent into a tailspin when she quickly formed a connection with Moss. The two ended up falling in love within the first two weeks of filming and became engaged. Tayshia Adams later took over as the season's lead. While they had a whirlwind romance, Crawley and Moss did end up parting ways a couple of months after their proposal aired. The couple split in January. However, a month later, the pair was spotted together again and they have been linked together ever since.