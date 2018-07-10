‘The Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Is Down to Her Final Four Men

The Bachelorette is down to its final four men, but who will Becca Kufrin pick?

Next week’s hometown dates are sure to help Becca narrow her choice down even more, but first, the men had to leave their Bahamas vacation with a date rose. Unfortunately for Leo Dottavio and Wills Reid, that didn’t mean them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Colton Underwood was awarded the first rose after his conch hunting date, during which he revealed he was a virgin, much to Becca’s surprise.

Garrett Yrigoyen easily took the next date rose after opening up more about his past divorce, saying he had learned from his past mistakes not to overlook red flags in a relationship, and that he was “starting to fall in love” with her.

“I’m not seeing Becca as my girlfriend anymore, I’m seeing her as my potential wife,” he added later.

“Tonight I did get that depth that I needed,” Becca likewise spilled to the cameras. “And then to hear him say that he’s falling in love with me is the icing on the cake.”

Despite suffering a total meltdown over perceived stalling in relationship with Becca, Blake Horstmann also managed to secure a rose.

“It’s a good sign that I was freaking out and that it was hard, because it shows how much I really care about you,” he told Becca.

That led to a pretty tense three-on-one date for Jason Tartick, Leo and Wills. But Jason’s “upbeat and positive energy” during their volleyball beach date clearly meant something to Becca, who revealed she was ready to move forward in her relationship with the investment banker.

After watching Becca’s group of men be whittled down to the final four, Becca’s confession before the season started airing that she was indeed engaged to one of the men from her season becomes even more exciting.

“I am engaged!” she told PEOPLE at the time. “It was the happiest moment of my life. And it feels so good to say it. I still pinch myself, like, did that all just happen? It’s been a whirlwind.”

She added, “I’m so excited to start this season and for everyone to see everything that happened. It’s been crazy, but it was so worth it.”

Is there more crazy to come? Of course there is.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.