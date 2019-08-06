‘The Bachelorette’ and ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Renewed by ABC

Bachelor Nation can rejoice after ABC announced Monday that both The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise had been renewed for another season of drama, rose ceremonies and maybe even a love connection.

The news came just hours before the Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 premiere, which will feature the first Bachelor Nation same-sex relationship, self-proclaimed “queer queen” Demi Burnett revealed last month.

It also comes just a week after what might be the most dramatic Bachelorette finale of all time, in which Hannah Brown accepted finalist Jed Wyatt’s proposal, only to call off their engagement upon learning that the Nashville musician allegedly had a girlfriend upon leaving to film the ABC show.

“The extent of [the relationship] and what was withheld from me after I’ve already said ‘yes’ was not OK,” she said during last month’s finale. “Jed has muddied the waters of our future together and it’s not what I thought I said ‘yes’ to.”

“This,” she told Wyatt while confronting him, pointing to her engagement ring, “doesn’t mean the same thing. That’s not what I said ‘yes’ to.”

Since the finale, Brown appears to be getting back in the game with runner-up Tyler Cameron, asking him out for a drink on After the Final Rose that appeared to go well, with the general contractor being spotted leaving her place the morning after their date.

“I know that with Tyler, he’s been so supportive and so respectful of me, not just on our journey together but even afterwards,” she said on an interview on Good Morning America soon after. “Our relationship was real to me and special. Everything I said I meant and I felt. It didn’t just go away. I still have feelings.”

Cameron may also be playing the field, however, with photos emerging Monday of the Bachelorette alum on a date with Gigi Hadid.

