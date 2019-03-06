‘The Bachelor: Women Tell All’: Courtney Shoves Pacifier in Demi’s Face After Going Head-to-Head

The Bachelor‘s Courtney Curtis isn’t done with Demi Burnett just yet — and she brought props for round two!

After the outspoken Demi told Colton Underwood prior to their elimination that Courtney was the “cancer” of the house, Courtney was back to call her out in Tuesday’s Women Tell All special.

“Demi, you act like a child!” she told her. “All you did was constantly run your mouth about other people.”

Demi responded that the first time Courtney had “rubbed [her] the wrong way” was when, after a group date, she took her aside to tell her to “basically tone down Demi, which I would never do for anyone.”

Later, when Courtney opened up about their feuding to Colton, Demi continued, “I was really shocked that she took more time out of her night where she could have been taking to Colton to come to talk to me.”

“It’s 2019 and you still haven’t talked to Colton,” she joked, earning protest from Courtney and laughs from the crowd.

“Demi, all you do is run your mouth,” she responded. “You never say anything of substance.”

When it came to the “cancer of the house” comment, Demi did walk back the statement as “probably a little bit extreme,” but followed it with, “You were probably more like bedbugs, like I forgot you were there and you kept annoying the s— out of me.”

But Courtney wasn’t there for any jokes about the comment.

“I don’t understand what kind of person can coin a term that literally refers to an illness that takes the lives of so many,” she told Demi. “Did I deserve to be called something like that? Absolutely not, it’s disgusting and vile.”

When given the final word by Chris Harrison, Courtney explained that “at the end of the day I was dealing with a child, and I just don’t know how to do that; I know how to deal with mature adults.”

Getting up and walking over to Demi, she told the taken-aback Demi she “literally had the maturity of a 3-year-old.”

“All you do is talk about yourself and talk s— about other people all day,” Courtney shouted, shoving a pacifier in Demi’s mouth. “Go to time out.”

Throwing the pacifier back at Courtney, Demi asked, “She just shoved a pacifier in my mouth! Security?”

“I should shove my heel down your throat,” she continued. “I need a shot now.”

The Bachelor‘s two-night finale airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

