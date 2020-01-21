‘The Bachelor’: Peter Weber’s Cowboy Boots Spark a Surprising Amount of Reactions

The Bachelor is back and is in full swing. With that comes all of Bachelor Nation taking to social media with their stream of thoughts throughout each episode. On Monday’s latest airing, it was Peter Weber‘s date with Victoria that stole much of the conversation on Twitter.

The two are seen going shopping where they look for cowboy boots before eventually breaking out into country line dancing together. The date seemed to go well, especially with what Peter said about it during the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It was so fun seeing her smiling and having a good time,” he said in regards to their line dancing date. “Victoria is looking gorgeous on the dance floor and like no other today.”

However, folks on social media had some thoughts about the whole date.

Many were disappointed to see Peter taking on a country side since he’s from Los Angeles.

Ugh cowboy boots?! Peter why you pretending to be a country boy??i thought we’d get a break from these dates with a LA bachelor… #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/tQWWywKWoq — Rachel Consoli (@RachCannoli) January 21, 2020

“I’m sorry Peter, but you couldn’t convince me to wear cowboy boots, hat etc on a date…I’d just pack my things and leave right there [to be honest]….BUT I’ll line dance with you anytime,” one user wrote.

On the other end, some users were feeling some way about seeing Peter embracing a southern vibe.

One user wrote, “I wasn’t into farmers until I saw Peter in that hat and GIDDY UP I just bought a pair of cowboy boots to wear the the do-si-do!!!!!”

It’s been quite an eventful start to the season for Weber after Hannah Brown, who didn’t end up picking him during her season of The Bachelorette, returned. The two had an emotional conversation that ultimately helped each move on from one another.

Weber spoke with PEOPLE about how that encounter proved to be important for him on the show and how he knew he had to make sure all of the other girls didn’t feel slighted by her brief return.

“Even though that convo wasn’t planned, it needed to happen and the hardest part for me was just struggling with the fact that I knew I had amazing women that just showed up,” Weber said, “I still didn’t have any feelings yet for anyone. It was too soon to really have any legit connection. So it was awkward, it was uncomfortable, but it needed to happen. And I was very lucky that the women were understanding. So, had to happen.”