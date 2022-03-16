‘The Bachelor’: Finale Outcome Leaves Fans Fired Up

The finales of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are traditionally touted as being the “most dramatic” ones yet. But, this year’s finale actually may have lived up to that description. In a wild turn of events, Bachelor Clayton Echard shared his intentions of proposing to Susie Evans, who went home during a prior episode after the lead told her that he had been intimate with the other finalists, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. Although, he didn’t receive the answer that he was looking for from Evans, who turned him down. Following the finale, fans flocked to social media to weigh in on all of the messy events.

Echard has come under a lot of fire for how he’s handled the final three contestants. Before proposing to Evans, he told Recchia and Windey that he was intimate with both of them. He also said that he loved them both, which threw a major spanner in the works. Still, the two did accept Echard’s roses and continued to date him. However, shortly after all of this went down, Echard shared that he still had stronger feelings for Evans. Ultimately, he decided that she was the one for him. But, Evans was not able to accept a proposal after everything that occurred with the other contestants.

In the end, Echard’s season ended on, possibly, the most dramatic note ever. But, as seen on the After the Final Rose special, Evans appears to be giving the lead another chance as they pursue a relationship away from the cameras. Considering all of the drama that took place, it’s no surprise that viewers had a lot to say about the season finale.

No!

https://twitter.com/TheBachBabes/status/1503912197713543173

Fans were decidedly not happy that Echard and Evans got back together in the end. But, they’re giving their relationship another go.

More Wine

https://twitter.com/CharlotteMaria7/status/1503905555823345666

The finale wasn’t short on the drama at all. Viewers were clearly stressed about it.

Not A Fan

https://twitter.com/kelsey_gage/status/1503902749443907591

It’s also safe to say that there aren’t too many fans of Echard out there at the moment. They didn’t appreciate how he handled everything.

Love It

https://twitter.com/ShitBachelor/status/1503890816649109505

While fans aren’t high on Echard, they have a lot of love for both Windey and Recchia. Many fans appreciated the way that Windey handled her exit.

Nope

https://twitter.com/dumpmoreboys/status/1503909797032255489

Echard and Evans did end up together after all of the drama. Although, it’s not how fans would have had it play out.

Thinking Things Through

https://twitter.com/dbnkaiya/status/1503909988154191875

The finale proved to be a rollercoaster ride for many viewers. It had them rethinking a lot.

Worth It

https://twitter.com/bia_whitness/status/1503913987641167873

Neither Windey nor Recchia ended up with Echard. However, they did end up being named as the next Bachelorette stars. Both of them will be the Bachelorette for the entirety of the next season.