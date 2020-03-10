‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Leaves Peter During Final Date Before Finale

In a shocking twist during the first part of The Bachelor finale, Madison Prewett left Peter Weber behind during their final date in Australia. The surprise moment came after Peter’s mother Barbara pushed Peter to not let Hannah Ann Sluss go, and Peter tried to shake off her advice. Barbara also confronted Madison during a one-on-one meeting, telling her Peter’s lifestyle would not gel with her religious upbringing.

After the tense moments with his parents, Peter and Madison escaped to the Australian outback on a helicopter. When they got comfortable during the picnic, the serious talk came to the forefront. Peter wanted to prove that their love could survive any challenge.

“I came here hoping to find love and I did. But I think about that phrase… ‘Can love conquer all?’ and it really got me thinking, because I think about love and I think about how much I want you and I want this so badly,” Madison told Peter. “But I think when you want something so badly, I think a lot of times, you can’t see clearly. I don’t know if we can give each other what we need.”

Madison then told Peter she believes part of being a great warrior and a fighter is knowing when to surrender, which led to a confused look on Peter’s face.

“I do think that love still wins and I do think love still conquers all, because I’m willing to walk away so you can get what you came here to find,” she said.

“Why don’t you think that you’re that person?” Peter asked.

There was a moment of silence before Madison said she believes the two of them see things “so differently” and they “expect such different things.” She predicted the two would have to work “overtime” to love each other, which left Peter completely confused. After all, she told him she could see him proposing marriage a few days ago. She explained that “a lot changed for me that night,” referring to what happened between the two during the Fantasy Suites date, when she walked away after Peter admitted to sleeping with other women.

“I wouldn’t want you to feel like you have to change any of that for someone you want to be with,” Madison said, after explaining how she realized their lifestyles are different.

“I just… I don’t know that we’re the best for each other,” Madison said.

“You really believe that?” Peter asked.

“Yeah,” she replied.

The two hugged, and Madison went left in a car by herself, leaving poor Peter to swat flies and think about everything that happened by himself.

“Even though I want to be with him… I feel like in my heart, it’s the right thing to do,” Madison said in the car. “To walk away from someone that you love, it’s like, the worst feeling in the world.”

The next day, Peter wakes up in bed, thinking deeply about the events with Madison.

“I was head over heels in love with Madison, and Madison’s gone now,” Peter told the camera. “This is not how I thought it would go.”

Next up, Peter went on his date with Hannah Ann, and that night also involved tears because Peter told her his heart is being “pulled in two different directions.” Hannah Ann said it was the “first time” she felt she could lose Peter, just hours before she will find out if there is an engagement.

The second half of The Bachelor finale airs on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. Host Chris Harrison told the audience that we have not heard the last from Madison and there are plenty of surprises left.

Photo credit: John Fleenor/ABC