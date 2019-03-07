‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes Says She’s Been Getting Death Threats After the Show

Caelynn Miller-Keyes is speaking out against her bullies after the end of her Bachelor run.

The contestant from Colton Underwood‘s season of the ABC reality series took to Instagram Tuesday with a lengthy message for her haters.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Looking at the trolls like… We live in a world where we never do anything right. Ever. Everyone always has an opinion,” the 23-year-old wrote in the caption of a screenshot from the show. “This experience has been so incredibly difficult. This show is super easy to make fun of, I get it, but viciously tearing people down is absolutely disgusting. Girls on my season are getting death threats, I’m getting told to go kill myself. That’s not okay.”

The former Miss North Carolina also wrote that while she made some mistakes during her season, that does not mean she should be subjected to angry messages from strangers.

“You can have your opinions, but keep the extra hurtful comments to yourself. The internet can be very dark, and instead of feeding into it, try taking a step back,” she wrote.

“We are real people. These emotions are real. You’re watching a tv show, but we felt all of these feelings in a very intense way. Remember that the next time you go to someone’s page to tear them down,” she ended the emotional caption.

Other members of Bachelor Nation took to the comments section to praise the Miss USA runnerup for her message against the haters, Us Weekly first reported.

“PREACH,” Corinne Olympios wrote.

“Caelynn you did one of the bravest things in the show’s history. You’re a beautiful soul, don’t ever forget that,” Chris Randone added.

“So well said. Love you lots,” Underwood’s former frontrunner Cassie Randolph wrote.

Miller-Keyes made history in the dating franchise when she opened up to Underwood about being sexually assaulted in college.

The former beauty queen, who placed fourth in the season opened up to the outlet about the decision to bring up her past abuse on the show.

“I’m always scared to open up with anyone about this, whether it be a relationship, whether it be a friendship, just because people do freeze,” she told the outlet. “And I get it. It’s a hard thing, a hard topic to talk about and a hard thing to tackle. But Colton was just so… He was warm, he was comforting and he told me, ‘You’re safe with me.’ And that was the most important thing and I think that’s what every survivor needs to hear after going through something like that is safety and he was able to give me that.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.