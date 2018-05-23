‘The Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Plan to Wed in January

Former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. and fiancée Lauren Burnham have revealed that they will be getting married in Hawaii next year, with the couple making the announcement Wednesday on The View.

“We are very excited to tell you guys that we have booked a venue,” Burnham said. “We’re getting married in Hawaii on January 12th next year!”

“It’s in Maui — it’s at Haiku Mill which has this beautiful, old world feel with a lot of vines and greenery,” Luyendyk Jr. added. “It’s not your typical beach wedding. And it’s a private wedding, so not on TV — just a close group of friends. Probably 100 guests.”

When asked whether the couple felt they were rushing things, Burnham said if they could “get married tomorrow we would.”

“We’re just really happy with each other and we vibe well together,” she said. “We’re best friends, so we’re just ready for that next step.”

Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham caused a storm of controversy after the end of The Bachelor‘s most recent season, which saw Luyendyk Jr. propose to Becca Kufrin before breaking things off less than two months later to pursue a relationship with Burnham. The pair began dating, and Luyendyk Jr. popped the question on After the Final Rose on May 6, shortly after ABC aired footage of the 36-year-old ending things with Kufrin.

“I think going back to that time, it was a big risk to do what I did and I know that it wasn’t a popular decision. But it was a decision I had to make for myself. … I knew that Lauren was the person I was supposed to be with,” Luyendyk Jr. said of the moment. “I never watched the finale, so we don’t really know how that breakup looked on TV. But breakups are hard, and I think that everyone handles it in a different way. They say it was unedited, but it was edited. You’re not in control of the editing room and you can’t really control what they show.”

Burnham added, “My breakup was taped, everyone else’s was, and that’s just kind of the name of the game.”

The couple explained that they don’t regret the hardships they had to go through, as they feel it has made their relationship stronger.

“Our relationship is so unique and it’s nothing that I’ve ever had before,” Burnham shared. “So the fact that he was willing to take that risk and all of America hating him to be with me, that means a lot to me.”

“I think our relationship is stronger and I wouldn’t change it,” Luyendyk Jr. added. “We’re happy. When we go out in public, it’s all positivity. And that’s cool to see.”

Kufrin is now the new Bachelorette and is reportedly engaged, and Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham are living together in the former Bachelor‘s hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona.

“We’re in our condo now and we just bought a new house,” Burnham shared. “Things are moving pretty quickly and everything’s been great.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @ariejr