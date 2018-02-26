Fans Celebrate as Arie Luyendyk Jr. Finally Shuts Down Krystal on ‘Bachelor’ Special

For what feels like the first time this season, all of Bachelor Nation rallied behind Arie Luyendyk Jr. as he finally stood his ground against season villain Krystal at the Women Tell All special.

When Arie was done being cryptically chastised by contestant Caroline Luddy, 29-year-old fitness coach Krystal asked to speak with him up close and personal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two didn’t leave things on a good note in Paris, as Krystal’s bad behavior behind Arie’s back finally caught up with her and she was left behind in the dreaded two-on-one date.

“I felt like our goodbye, it felt a little cold to me,” Krystal said, to Arie’s confusion. “It just felt very cold.”

“Looking back now, I feel like it was pretty appropriate,” Arie clapped back. “It just sucked to see how you actually were, as opposed to how you were with me.”

He then said he was shocked to see Krystal’s fake side, giving closure to all of Bachelor Nation, which collectively yelled at the TV every time he fell for her sweet act.

“I just feel like there was a whole other side to you that I didn’t see until I watched back,” he said, referencing the obscene comments she made about him and the other women in previously-unseen footage aired Sunday. “So seeing the comments you made that were not only hurtful to me, but were hurtful to them … it doesn’t make me happy.”

It was then that he admitted he probably kept Krystal around too long, to the applause of both her fellow contestants and the studio audience.

“So I feel like maybe I dragged it on way longer than I should have,” he said. “It just sucks because I felt like we had a really good thing.”

While Krystal tried to defend herself, saying the women are all “fighting for time with you,” Arie quickly clapped back, stating plainly, “This is The Bachelor.”

Fans were beyond excited to see Arie finally give Krystal what she was due, with some asking where the charming guy on their screen has been all season.

Where was THIS Arie his entire season?! #WomenTellAll #thebachelor — Brooke Brooks (@TheBrookeBrooks) February 26, 2018

Arie telling off Krystal is honestly the best thing to ever happen on The Bachelor ever. @ariejr @BachelorABC #thebachelor #bachelor — hannah jones (@hejones57) February 26, 2018

Arie telling Krystal off is probs the first (and only) time I’ve been on his side #TheBachelor #WomenTellAll — Carly Young (@CarlyYoung7) February 26, 2018

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC