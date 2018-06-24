Teresa Giudice’s Husband Reportedly Facing Deportation Hearings

Is Joe Giudice getting shipped off back to Italy? The Real Housewives of New Jersey husband is reportedly in the midst of deportation hearings as he serves his federal prison sentence, according to Radar.

Teresa Giudice’s husband, an Italian native, is “in deportation proceedings while he’s in custody,” an Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson told the publication this week. “ICE has lodged a detainer, and he is in removal proceedings.”

The 46-year-old is currently more than two years into a 41-month prison sentence for fraud charges, and is scheduled to be released in March 2019. But ICE could deport him before he finishes his time behind bars in the U.S.

“If he is ordered deported while in custody, he will be removed from the U.S.,” the spokesperson continued.

If Joe does complete the full sentence, he could be remanded into the care of ICE immediately, kept from returning home to New Jersey with Teresa and their four daughters.

Nothing is written in stone, however. James Leonard, the Giudice family attorney, told NJ.com Friday that “no decision has been made regarding the immigration status of Joe Giudice.”

Leonard clarified that the ICE detainer has been in place since the RHONJ husband was first incarcerated in 2016.

“The same immigration detainer that was lodged against him in March of 2016 remains in place today, but I want to be absolutely clear about this, no judicial authority has made any decision regarding what will happen with that detainer,” he said.

“Mr. Giudice has immigration counsel who are and have been working aggressively on his behalf so that he can return home to his wife and four young daughters and we remain optimistic that that is how this will end,” Leonard added.

But would Joe’s family move back to Italy with him? Teresa said she “wouldn’t mind” moving to Italy if he was deported during the most recent season of the Bravo reality show’s reunion special.

“I mean, Italy’s a beautiful place to live,” Teresa said. “I wouldn’t mind, you know, I’m just saying. Listen, whatever God has planned for me, that’s what’s going to happen. I will embrace it the best I can.”

The couple’s marriage has been rocked by their joint prison sentences, served at non-consecutive times so as to provide for the care of their kids. Teresa has been open on her reality series that she’s been struggling to forgive her husband for his part in the financial dealings that put them behind bars.

“I wanna hear him say sorry and really mean it, because it’s festering in my brain and it’s something I can’t stop. That’s how I know I desperately have to express it, because if I keep it inside, it’s not going to be a good thing,” she said last season.

Could Joe and Teresa make it through deportation?

Photo credit: Facebook/Teresa Giudice