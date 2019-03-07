Teresa Giudice Hasn’t ‘Been Happy in a Long Time’ Amid Husband Joe’s Deportation Drama

Teresa Giudice may be emotional at the admission she’d split with husband Joe upon his deportation to his native Italy, but The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is just looking forward to the legal drama to be over one way or another.

In the final part of the RHONJ season reunion Wednesday, Teresa confirmed officially that she would leave her incarcerated husband if the appeal their family lawyer wasn’t approved, in part due to the well-being of daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m not doing a long-distance relationship. I’m not doing it,” Teresa confessed. “I want somebody with me every day.”

“I know exactly what happens — I’m sure he’ll be with other women. It happens,” she continued. “You do the long-distance thing, it’s not going to work. I’d be like, ‘Bye-bye.’”

This comes as no surprise to Joe, Teresa told host Andy Cohen.

“We hate to talk about it,” Teresa said. “Believe it or not we’ve only talked about it once, but he said it too. ‘Obviously if that happens, I’m going to move on with my life, you’re going to move on with your life.’ And that’s what’s going to happen.”

“I want to be happy,” she added. “I haven’t been happy in a long time. I’m tired of legal stuff! It’s a lot to deal with — my children, what’s going to happen to [Joe] … It’s a lot.”

Regardless of her plans to stay with her daughters in the U.S. upon Joe’s possible deportation, Teresa insisted, “I’m sticking by him to the end.”

And she insisted she would be fighting against the deportation order tooth and nail.

“Everyone makes mistakes. But to get deported? That’s so sad,” Teresa said. “He’s been here since he’s a year old. And he did his time. So I’m doing everything I can. I’m spending all this money. I’m appealing it. Whatever has to be done, I’m doing it. I’ll fight to the end. I’m doing it.”

She also denied any implication that she had been unfaithful to her husband while he’s been serving time, telling Cohen directly that if she was going to cheat on her husband, she would have left him “when it first happened.”

“I have my LeLo,” Teresa joked of her vibrator about how she’s been satisfying her sexual appetite with Joe away. “I admit it, I do have one. It’s a beautiful thing, I have to say. It really is.”

Joe’s deportation order came in October, adding another layer of complication to the Giudice’s long history of legal issues, which first sent Teresa to prison for 11 months on mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud charges back in 2015 before Joe began his 41-month sentence for the same crimes in March 2016.

Photo credit: Bravo