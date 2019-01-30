‘Temptation Island’: Javen Discovers a Sexy Mystery Message on His Mirror

Temptation Island or CSI? Javen Butler had a bit of an additional mystery on his hands as he investigated his feelings about longtime girlfriend Shari Ligons in the singles’ house.

In Tuesday’s all-new episode of the USA Network reality show, Javen was shocked to find a message written in lipstick on his bathroom mirror: “Hey Babe, I missed you! Come find me.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Javen was understandably confused as to where the message had come from, as he had been trying to stay faithful to his girlfriend thus far, sputtering, “Someone invaded my—Who did this?”

With seven kiss marks on the mirror, he said the message left him feeling “exposed.”

“I need to get to the bottom of this,” he continued. “It’s a crime scene.”

Interrogating the women in the house, he playfully asked them all to give a lip sample, joking that he would conduct this as seriously as a real forensic investigation.

“When I find out who did this, I will prosecute them to the fullest extent of my law,” he joked.

In the end, the joke was on Javen, when he learned that the lip prints were from most of the single women in the house.

“Who were the culprits? I would like to know,” Tana, who was one of the women to kiss the mirror, asked Javen after he compared the lip prints to the mirror.

“Everybody,” Javen deduced.

One of the singles, Jeffri, explained of the prank, “I can’t wait to see Javen’s face. He’s super slow with his progress, but nonetheless, progress is being made.”

Prior to Tuesday’s episode, Javen opened up to PopCulture.com about why he and Shari first decided to take on the challenge for their relationship.

“I have a past, and she always holds it against me,” Javen said of his admitted past infidelity. “She’s been this perfect girlfriend … and started to guilt trip me.”

And while he initially planned to breeze through the show easily, he teased of his journey on the show, “Temptation is sneaky.”

Of his time on the island in general, he added, “I grew a lot as a person. When people tune in and see my story they’re going to see really who I am.”

Temptation Island airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA.

Photo credit: USA