PopCulture Social Call - Teen Mom Amber Portwood Worried She'd 'Mess Up' Gary Wayt Relationship Before DISAPPEARANCE Drama

Teen Mom Amber Portwood Worried She'd 'Mess Up' Gary Wayt Relationship Before DISAPPEARANCE Drama

Amber Portwood opened up about her relationship with ex-fiancé Gary Wayt and her concerns on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter ahead of his dramatic disappearance and the end of their engagement. PopCulture's Social Call has the latest on the Teen Mom drama from Season 2, Episode 5 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and beyond.