'Teen Mom' Cast Member Arrested on Assault and Firearm Charges

One member of the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant cast is in the midst of a very serious legal matter. According to Ashley's Reality Roundup, Kiaya Elliott was arrested on March 25 in Virginia and charged with three separate counts — one count of pointing/brandishing a firearm and two counts of Class 1 assault/battery (the latter two charges were filed by two different people). The publication noted that all three of those charges are being classified as misdemeanors.

A month after this alleged altercation took place, Elliott was due to appear in court. Ashley's Reality Roundup reported that her original court date was set for Monday, but it was later continued until June 16. On both her Instagram Story and her TikTok account, Elliott posted a photo of her mugshot. While she did not explain why she was arrested, she did share some background on why her hair looked different in the photo than what her fans may be used to. The reality star captioned her post with, "Thinking about the time I took my wig off to wash my hair and got arrested before I could finish taking my cornrows out."

As for what actually led to Elliott's arrest, court records have indicated that the incident took place on March 21. At the time, she was reportedly attending a party with her girlfriend, Teazha. The pair reportedly went to a party together, during which time a fight broke out that Elliott found herself involved in. A source told Ashley's Reality Roundup, “A guy eventually jumped into the fight and Kiaya claimed he pulled out a gun and pointed it at her. Kiaya wasn’t really injured, but she did file charges against the guy for assault and battery and for pointing a gun at her.” The man in question was reportedly arrested following the March 21 incident. He will be facing charges stemming from his arrest when he goes to court in May.

After the man was arrested, he filed charges against Elliott for her alleged role in this matter. Both the man and another woman who was reportedly involved in the incident filed assault charges against the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star. The MTV personality was later arrested and sent to jail on March 25, but was later released after posting $3500 in bond.