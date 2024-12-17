‘Elsbeth’: A Police Procedural is the Scene of a Real Murder in Exclusive Sneak Peek

The fall finale of Elsbeth is airing this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek at the meta episode. In “Toil and Trouble,” the showrunner of a “long-running police procedural is brutally murdered in his office, and although it appears to be the act of a disgruntled fan, she begins to suspect the show’s longtime star Regina Coburn (Laurie Metcalf), who yearns for artistic fulfillment. Meanwhile, Judge Crawford (Michael Emerson) continues to be a thorn in Elsbeth’s side.”

In the exclusive clip, Elsbeth gets to the set of police procedural Father Crime and mistakes an actor for an actual police officer. She eventually finds the room she needs to be in. It’s immediately clear how he was murdered, as there’s a heel right in his eye. Additionally, everyone in the room keeps talking about the show and how many procedurals with fake cops and real stories are done. Elsbeth shares the premise is a “little dark” for her taste, “all that murder before bed, gives me a tummy ache.”

Considering Elsbeth is pretty close to the police procedural world with plenty of murders before bed, this episode will be getting pretty meta and pretty fun. Plus, with The Conners star Laurie Metcalfe guest starring, who knows how the episode will turn out. Since it is the fall finale, there will be a lot to look forward to. Elsbeth can be pretty unpredictable, and it’s going to be entertaining to see how it all turns out.

Meanwhile, this won’t be all that will be included in the Elsbeth fall finale. After Michael Emerson made his debut as the corrupt Judge Milton Crawford last week, his storyline is continuing. With Elsbeth suspecting there is more to Crawford than meets the eye, it should be pretty interesting and fun to see their continued “adversarial relationship,” as Carrie Preston put it.

It won’t be long until fans see how the fall finale goes and what happens with the police procedural murder. A new episode of Elsbeth premieres this Thursday, Dec. 19 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. The series will then go on break for a bit and will return on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 10 p.m. ET. There will be a lot to look forward to in the fall finale, and fans won’t want to miss a single second.