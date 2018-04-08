‘Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant’ Cast Member Bariki Smith’s Sibling on Trial for Murder

One of the stars of the Teen Mom franchise’s newest series is in some serious family drama.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant cast member Bariki Smith, whose baby mama is 20-year-old Ashley Jones, is making the news with reports that his older brother, Troy Seales, is currently standing trial for murder.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to InTouch, Seales was arrested on Sept. 12 after Deandre Adams was shot multiple times while driving in Oakland, California on Aug. 25, 2017. Seales was charged with two counts of great bodily injury, which he denied and one count of shooting at inhabited dwelling, which he pleaded not guilty.

A clerk for Alameda Superior Court told Radar Online that the trial is ongoing. The court hearing took place April 5, however, there are no updates as to what happened, or whether Seales showed up.

Prior to the court date, Troy’s mother, Shenandoah Williams — who is reportedly feuding with Jones — has been giving updates on her son’s trial on social media.

“This the loving man we know, please come to court tomorrow,” she posted on April 3. “We have a big family I am asking this favor for me and to show your love for him… Most important now closing arguments thank you.”

Williams also created a page asking for donations in hopes that Seales will receive a fair trial.

“He’s been accused of participating in an act of senseless violence and is being held without bail,” the page read. “His arrest has been unsettling for several reasons. Troy does NOT fit the witness description reported to the authorities. He is easily identifiable by his multiple tattoos, height, and slim physique.”

The page continued, “Troy’s ability to see a fair trial in which we believe his innocence will be proven. Troy needs a private lawyer who has his best interest in mind as soon as possible! If you have met Troy, you know that he will give his last to those in need. You know that he will protect someone that can’t protect for themselves, and you know that he will use his voice for those who don’t have one. This time HIS voice is being silenced and he needs our help. Please donate what you can, every penny counts towards saving his life.” So far, $6,500 of their $10,000 goal has been reached.”

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant premiered March 12 and introduced a new batch of mothers, including Ashley Jones.

According to a bio released by MTV, “Ashley was the typical party girl in Las Vegas, but her life was turned upside down when she and her boyfriend, Bariki (Bar), found out they were having a baby. Ashley and Bar’s mom are constantly at odds, which not only causes issues within their relationship, but palpable friction between Bar and Ashley’s mom.”

There is no word about whether Smith’s brother’s legal troubles will be documented on the series.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.