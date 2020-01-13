‘Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant’ Star Rachel Beaver Worries Boyfriend Jacob Won’t Step up as a Dad in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Rachel Beaver may have decided she’s “done” with ex-boyfriend Drew, but her relationship with current boyfriend Jacob isn’t looking great either as she fears his jealousy of his former best friend is keeping him from stepping up as a father. In a PopCulture.com exclusive preview of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the MTV series, Rachel is distraught when Jacob refuses to watch daughter Hazelee so Rachel can run out to the store and grab formula for the screaming baby.

“I haven’t heard from Drew since I made it clear I’m done with him, but Jacob still isn’t over Drew coming to the house a couple days ago,” Rachel explains ahead of the tense scene.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When asked to watch the infant as Rachel’s friend drives her to the store, Jacob snarks that he doesn’t want to “waste [his] day” before agreeing to care for his daughter for 15 minutes. But after heading out for a smoke break, Jacob is nowhere to be found, and Rachel is forced to wake up her mom’s boyfriend to watch the baby.

Needless to say, the whole experience left Rachel wondering if Jacob could be there for her as a boyfriend or as a dad.

“Jacob always wants to sit there and say that Hazelee’s his daughter, but then like whenever she’s laying there hungry he won’t even sit there and watch her for me to go get food,” she tells the camera. “He is a good dad, but here lately stuff has just changed between us.”

“If it’s gonna work with me and Jacob, he needs to get over his jealousy of me and Drew,” she continues. “If he doesn’t, then I don’t know how we can build if he’s just stuck on that subject.”

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV