‘Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant’ Star Kayla Sessler Welcomes Second Child, Baby Girl Ariah

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Kayla Sessler has welcomed her second child into the world. Sessler and significant other Luke Davis have given birth to a baby girl named Ariah Jordynn. The reality star’s first child, Izaiah, is now a big brother to the newborn according to MTV News.

“Ariah Jordynn Davis,” Sessler wrote in the caption. “5:10pm 7 lbs. even 20 inches.”

Another photo before the birth showed her and Davis kissing, with the caption “baby time” accompanying it. Sessler announced her latest pregnancy back in February, sharing only a month later that a little girl would be joining them soon.

The couple even had a fun basketball-themed reveal that they shared on Instagram.

Izaiah is Sessler’s first child with her former love Stephan Alexander. But as Radar Online reports, Alexander has stayed away once Davis came into the picture.

“Stephan and I have no relationship. He doesn’t see Izaiah. When I got a new boy he shied away a lot,” the reality star told Radar back in October 2018.

Alexander and Sessler’s relationship was a major part of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. She even accused him of domestic violence back in May 2018, filing a temporary order of protection against him that was lifted two weeks later in June 2018.

“My friend called the police on him,” Sessler claimed back then. “He ended up not getting arrested because police said they did not have enough evidence even though I had bruises on me. My car was also messed up because he dented it.”

On the show, both were captured by cameras fighting and Alexander was accused of cheating several times. According to Radar, you won’t see this from Sessler and her new relationship with Davis.

“He’s a great guy,” she told the outlet. “Izaiah adores him. He’s not trying to take Stephan’s place, but he’s going to step up where Stephan isn’t.”

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant earned a renewal for a second season that is set to debut in the tail end of 2019. Sessler’s pregnancy is sure to be a focal point when it returns, adding something for fans alongside fellow cast mates Jade Cline, Brianna Jaramillo and Ashley Jones.

The series is the third Teen Mom series to air on MTV, joining the original and Teen Mom 2. Teen Mom OG is currently airing on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.