‘Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant’ Bariki ‘Bar’ Smith’s Sibling Sentenced to Life in Prison

Troy Seales, the older brother of Teen Mom: Young And Pregnant star Bariki “Bar” Smith, was reportedly sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for a murder charge.

Seales was arrested in September 2017 and charged with murder in connection with the August 2017 death of 22-year-old Deandre Adams in East Oakland, California. In April, he was convicted. However, his attorney filed a motion for a new trial. According to Starcasm, a judge denied the motion and Seales was sentenced Wednesday.

Court records obtained by Starcasm show that Seales was sentenced to 25 years for first degree murder and a consecutive 25 years for “a sentence enhancement statute regarding the use of a firearm during the commission of a serious felony.” He also received 40 years for other sentence enhancements, but they are not consecutive.

Additionally, Seales received a seven-year sentence for shooting at an inhabited dwelling/occupied building. That sentence was stayed though, and he will be jailed at San Quentin State Prison.

According to Starcasm, Smith did post an old photo of himself with his older brother on Instagram, although that has since been deleted.

“They gave you 50 to life for something you didn’t do,” Smith wrote. They cheated you big bro I swear they did f– the police f– the DA f– the FEDS and everyone that disagrees… watch hell freeze over now on my soul… mfs thought I was sick… watch me thumb through souls #FreeTroyCampaign.”

Seales’ mother, Shen, posted a long message on Facebook, in which she said Seales will appeal. She also expressed frustration with Smith’s reaction to the verdict.

“I’m doing a live soon to give details of case and why. Since my dumb a– selfish son who called me promising me not to put it here and he did it anyway against legal advice has proven he is completely gone,” Shen wrote of Smith, reports Starcasm. “The attention and fake as image he made up waste important than what lawyer said smh right now I just need time this pain is unreal.”

“The justice system protects their own we protect ours,” Shen wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Seales. “We have just began son. This family has never folded and is built on strength and loyalty. Mommy hopes for the best but prepares for the worst. Just hold on son we won’t stop till this is right.”

Ashley Jones, the mother of Smith’s daughter Holly, wrote on Twitter that she will not be commenting on the situation.

“I’m getting a lot of questions about Bar’s brother Troy but to be honest guys this is a sensitive situation for Bar’s family and when they are ready to give y’all the details they will. I’m just here for support,” Jones wrote.

Smith and Jones appear on MTV’s latest Teen Mom spin-off, Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant. The series launched in March and a B season began in October.

