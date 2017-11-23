‘Teen Mom’: Catelynn Baltierra’s Husband Calls Holidays Without Her ‘Rough’

The holidays just won’t be the same for Tyler Baltierra without his wife Catelynn Lowell Baltierra after the Teen Mom OG cast member checked herself into treatment following suicidal thoughts last week.

On Nov. 19, Catelynn tweeted, “Well today I thought of every way to kill myself… so I’m going to treatment.”

Tyler said in a post at the time that he was standing by his wife through this tough time, offering numerous messages of support, but the MTV cast member revealed Thursday that having his sweetheart away for the holidays was “rough.”

My god! My wife looks absolutely beautiful in this #HappyThanksgiving @TeenMom clip! It’s going to be a rough holiday without being able to kiss her & tell her how thankful I am for her, but we have a strong resilience crafted by our past, we got this! 😉👍🏻 https://t.co/OEOrnywp4J — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) November 23, 2017

“My god! My wife looks absolutely beautiful in this #HappyThanksgiving @TeenMom clip!” he commented on a promo for the MTV show. “It’s going to be a rough holiday without being able to kiss her & tell her how thankful I am for her, but we have a strong resilience crafted by our past, we got this!”

The two have been through a lot in their 12 years as partners, including the choice to give up their firstborn, Carly, for adoption. The tied the knot in 2015 and are parents to 2-year-old Novalee Reign.

Catelynn has been open about her struggles with depression in the past, having checked herself into treatment for postpartum depression after the birth of Novalee.

When the 25-year-old dropped off his wife, also 25, at treatment, he posted a sincere message of support.

“We just dropped her off,” he wrote. “We haven’t held each other & just cried like that for a long time. Even after 12 years, I continue to be AMAZED by her strength, vulnerability, & courage to get help.”

” ‘As long as I am alive, you will never be alone’ – It is my call to arms & I will fight this war with her right by her side, we will not surrender to this…I will go to battle EVERY TIME for her!” he added.