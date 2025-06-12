‘Teen Mom’ Star Secretly Marries in Courthouse Wedding

Mackenzie McKee is a married woman, again. The Teen Mom staple recently said “I Do” at a local courthouse, marking her second chance at being a wife.

TMZ reports the mother of five, who recently welcomed twin girls, wed Khesanio Hall in a quiet courthouse ceremony weeks before giving birth. According to a marriage license obtained by the outlet, they got married on April 11 at a courthouse in Bradenton, Florida.

Fans speculated she may have tied the knot when they spotted her rocking a bracelet on her social media that read Mackenzie Hall. The newlyweds welcomed twin girls at 31 weeks — with baby Ja’Kharie arriving first, followed by Ja’Meikah per her Instagram account.

Their love story unfolded in her return to the franchise, joining Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. They got engaged during an episode that aired in May 2024.

She was previously married to Josh McKee for nearly 12 years. The former couple share three children. They finalized their divorce in 2022.

McKee reportedly wanted a divorce due to a variety of reasons, including Josh’s alleged infidelity, a lack of support during her grief over her mother’s death from cancer, and communication issues.

She publicly accused Josh of cheating with her cousin in 2020. While married, they split and dated other people before reconciling and eventually splitting for good.

She has publicly praised her now new husband for his support, especially during her latest pregnancy with their twins. She also spoke about undergoing IVF with help for infertility due to dealing with medical issues that impacted her ability to conceive.

This time around, she threw a massive gender reveal to celebrate the pregnancy after the difficult journey she experienced. She also said her Teen Mom family has been beyond supportive. “I took a two year break [from the show] and then when I came back, I was with Khesanio. Since 16 & Pregnant, I was so used to people hating my relationship. I kind of thought it was because they didn’t like me, but I realize now it’s that they actually cared and didn’t want to see that happen for me,” she told PEOPLE.