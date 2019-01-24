‘Teen Mom’ Star Ryan Edwards Arrested

Teen Mom OG Ryan Edwards has been arrested for heroin possession and theft.

According to Radar Online, the Hamilton County Jail in Chattanooga, Tennessee, confirmed that Edwards, who had previously been married to Maci Bookout and is an alum of MTV series Teen Mom OG, had been taken into custody at 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23 for theft of services under $1,000. The heroin possession charge stemmed from an outstanding warrant in Red Bank, Tennessee.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Edwards, who is being held on $500 bond for the possession of heroin charge, is set to appear in court for the Red Bank County charge on Monday, Jan. 28, followed by an appearance for his charge in Hamilton County on Wednesday, Feb. 6.

The former MTV personality has openly struggled with addiction for years. In September, he checked himself into rehab to address his substance abuse issues following two convictions over the summer for allegedly violating his probation in relation to a 2017 heroin possession conviction. The rehab stay also followed May 2018 protection order against him granted to Bookout after Edwards allegedly threatened to shoot her husband.

He completed the 90-day “intensive rehab facility” stay, his second stint in rehab, on Thanksgiving Day.

Following his completion of the program, Edwards was said to be doing well, with those close to him claiming that he was “committed” to his sobriety. His dedication reportedly stemmed from his wife, Mackenzie Standifer’s, ultimatum, with sources claiming that Standifer had told him “if you don’t complete this program, you can come to the pond, get your s— and live in tent city.”

Just prior to his rehab stint, Standifer, announced that she and Edwards would no longer be a part of the MTV reality series.

“We’re not returning to Teen Mom OG this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” she said. “But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

Standifer, however, would go on to appear in the most recent season of Teen Mom OG.

Edwards had first entered rehab in March of 2017 after he was arrested for heroin possession and just after he appeared to drive under the influence on Teen Mom OG on the way to his wedding to Standifer. He completed just 21-days of the 30-day program, claiming that he was sober, though he was again arrested in March 2018.