‘Teen Mom’ Star Leah Messer Responds to Jenelle Evans’ Remarks Over Her Parenting Skills

Leah Messer clapped back at former Teen Mom 2 co-star Jenelle Evans after she threw shade at her parenting skills. Evans took Twitter on Friday to address fans who criticized her after she temporarily lost custody of her children in the midst of husband David Eason’s dog slaying controversy.

“None of you can stand that fact that my family is back together,” the former reality star tweeted after regaining custody earlier this month of son Kaiser, 5, and Ensley, 2, as well as Eason’s daughter Maryssa, 11.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m a damn good mom, regardless of anyone else’s opinion. Don’t let anyone bring you down!” she added at the time.

A fan later replied to her statement writing, “A good Mom doesn’t have to get on social media and announce to the world that she’s a good Mom.” Evans clapped back, “Well guess what? I’m a DAMN GOOD MOM AND WILL SHOUT IT UNTIL YOUR EARS BLEED.”

She then called out Messer after another fan commented: “Good moms don’t get their kids taken away. Just saying…”

“So I guess Leah’s not a good mom? She got her kids taken and given back just like me.”

A fan then defended Messer, commenting, “Don’t you EVER compare yourself to @TM2LeahDawn. Your situations were not similar, she always had the rights to see her children UNSUPERVISED. Her custody agreement changed for a moment and that is all. [Shut the f— up] for ONCE.”

She’s gotta pin her troubles on someone… why not it be me? 🧐 Worry about what’s good for you and those babies Jenelle. Stop attacking people on social media. 👀❤️ — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) July 19, 2019

Messer got involved in the conversation shortly after — with her previously claiming she never lost custody of her twin daughters, Ali and Aleeah, 9, with ex-husband Corey Simms.

“She’s gotta pin her troubles on someone… why not it be me?” Messer wrote, Us Weekly first reported. “Worry about what’s good for you and those babies Jenelle. Stop attacking people on social media.”

She later responded to a fan who complimented her for speaking out, writing: “She ain’t worth my time.”

She then retweeted Lindsie Chrisley, who wrote, “Some people create their own storms, then get upset when it rains.”

“Keep raining on a hoeeee,” she added.

Messer and Simms were in a custody battle over their daughters in 2015 after she sought treatment for anxiety and depression. The MTV star said that the agreement was always 50/50, despite rumors swirling she had lost custody at one point.

After regaining custody, Evans and Eason are reportedly working on moving on from the difficult moment in their lives. Her 9-year-old son Jace is still in custody of Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, who he has lived with most of his life.