‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans Clarifies ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Reports Amid David Eason Drama

Jenelle Evans is setting the record straight amid rumors she and husband David Eason will appear on the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp. The former MTV reality star addressed the speculation in an interview with The Blast.

The fired Teen Mom 2 star admitted that she and Barbara Evans spoke about appearing on VH1’s Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition years ago, but was adamant that she and Eason had not been approached about the couples therapy version. Jenelle, 27, said she and her husband do not intend to be on the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My mom and I had conversations with Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition years ago, but David and I have never been approached by the show,” the mom-of-three confirmed to The Blast. “We don’t have any plans to appear on Marriage Boot Camp and any claims otherwise are false.”

The Blast noted that Jenelle and the executives behind Marriage Boot Camp reached an agreement about her appearing several years ago, but she backed out. Her decision not to appear was related to her ongoing legal issues at the time.

Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 on Tuesday, Us Weekly confirmed. In a statement to the outlet, a spokesperson said they stopped filming Eason in February 2018 and filmed their final scenes with Jenelle on April 6. The news came after Eason admitted, in a since-deleted Instagram post, that he shot and killed his wife’s French bulldog.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” a spokesperson said. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason (neé Evans) as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

In a statement addressing her removal from the show, Jenelle admitted that she saw it coming. She wished all those associated with the show the best, adding that she had “nothing but love” for the network.

“I was a little bit shocked but I saw it coming,” she said. “It’s shocking still but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV.”

Jenelle elaborated on the drama in an interview with Us, telling the outlet the dog “snapped at” 2-year-old Ensley, so Eason brought it behind their home and shot it. She said at the time she was considering divorcing Eason, but that no decision had been reached. Since then, she has returned to the home they share.