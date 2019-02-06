‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Lowell Hints Arrival Date of Baby No. 3

Baby number three may be here sooner than fans think for Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra.

Lowell took to Instagram to hint that her daughter’s arrival is coming up.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think this baby is gonna come soon!” she wrote in rainbow text on Tuesday, which references the fact that the baby girl will be her and Baltierra’s “rainbow baby” after they suffered a miscarriage in 2017.

“This baby is our rainbow baby after the storm. I’m super excited,” Lowell said in September when she announced the news via Us Weekly in September. “It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness.”

“We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected,” she added.

Following Lowell’s miscarriage, she explained on Teen Mom OG that she experienced suicidal thoughts that that prompted her to seek mental health treatment away from her family.

The baby girl will join older sister Novalee, 5. Baltierra and Lowell’s eldest daughter, Carly, 9, was placed for adoption in 2009.

During Lowell’s mental health treatment, she also addressed trauma that resulted from Carly’s adoption.

Following Lowell’s return, Baltierra admitted he had become increasingly “bitter” with his wife leaving their family, prompting the two to seek couples’ therapy. During therapy, the two decided to take 30 days apart as a trial separation to figure out their separate identities before welcoming their child. After the separation, they returned to each other and are now focused on preparing their home for their daughter.

At the end of January, Lowell, 26, shared a sweet photo from her and Baltierra’s initial pregnancy shoot, in which she cradles her bump in a long gown and flower crown as Novalee grins at the camera and holds her mom’s dress.

“Can’t believe I’m 35 weeks tomorrow!!!!!” she captioned the photo. “Baby girl we CANT WAIT to meet, hold, and smell you!!! Nova is beyond excited to be your big sissy!!!! Daddy can’t hide his excitement and momma can’t wait to have you in her arms!!!!”

After baby number three, Lowell and Baltierra aren’t going to waste any time getting started on another sibling for Novalee.

“I think we’re just gonna go right for No. 4 right after this one’s born,” Lowell said during an Instagram Live video. “We wanna be done before we’re 30, you know?”