‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood Gutted Over Jenelle Evans Situation: ‘I Hope She Makes the Right Decision’

Jenelle Evans and Amber Portwood are far from friends, but after the Teen Mom 2 star’s husband, David Eason, admitted to killing his wife’s dog, the Teen Mom OG star is sending her the best.

“Omg I can’t even read anymore details about this horrible incident that happened to Janelles (sic) poor dog!” Portwood, 28, tweeted Friday after news broke earlier that week. “Ugh heartbroken seriously…I hope she makes the right decision.”

Wednesday, Eason admitted to killing Evans’ French bulldog, Nugget, after she nipped at 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. “I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” he captioned a video of the toddler getting close to the dog’s face repeatedly. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather (sic) or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Evans was shocked at the turn of events, telling Us Weekly that though “nothing is finalized,” she is thinking about divorce. “At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids,” she told the outlet.

On her own Instagram, she wrote, “Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless. You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back. #Heartbroken #Distraught”

Since news of the incident has outraged everyone from PETA to Child Protective Services, which is reportedly conducting an investigation into the family’s home, Teen Mom 2 has lost a number of major advertisers, including Pepsi and Greenies.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

