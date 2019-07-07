‘Teen Mom’: See All the Mugshots Over the Years

Following the news of Amber Portwood’s arrest after the Fourth of July, it’s no secret that the Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 cast have had some trouble staying out of trouble in recent years. The MTV series’ regulars keep landing behind bars for both big and small offenses.

From drug arrests to violent fights, the MTV personalities have rarely let the law hold them back from doing whatever they want, even when there are cameras present.

Most of these reality personalities have matured beyond their encounters with the law as they’ve gotten older, but some of the arrests are more recent.

Keep scrolling to see the Teen Mom mugshots over the years.

Amber Portwood 2010

Portwood was arrested in December 2010 and charged with two felony counts of domestic battery, one felony count of neglect of a dependent and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery after an incident of domestic violence with ex-fiancé Gary Shirley. The two share 9-year-old daughter Leah.

The fight, which quickly turned violent, was chronicled on an episode of Teen Mom. Portwood spent the night in jail and a temporary restraining order was issued between the two.

Jenelle Evans

The Teen Mom 2 personality is no stranger to the police, having been arrested 15 times, including a drug-related arrest with ex Kieffer Delp in 2010, an outstanding warrant for cyberstalking in March 2012, possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia and simple assault on her husband at the time, Courtland Rogers, in April 2013, and driving without a license in February 2015.

Gary Shirley 2011

In May 2011, Shirley was arrested in Indiana for driving with a suspended license before being released on $3,000 bond.

Amber Portwood 2011

Portwood was arrested for violating probation in December 2011 after pleading guilty to two counts of domestic battery. The Teen Mom OG personality spent Christmas in jail after a search related to the terms of her probation resulted in police finding prescription pills in her possession.

Amber Portwood 2012

After Portwood failed to comply with her court-ordered rehab program, she turned down her original plea deal on a felony drug charge in May 2012 and was sentenced to serve two or more years in an Indiana prison.

Nathan Griffith 2014

Evans’ ex-fiancé was arrested in April 2014 for driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, driving on the wrong side of the road and giving a false name and address to officers, according to Radar. He was sentenced to 47 days in jail.

Devoin Austin 2017

Teen Mom 2 personality Briana DeJesus’ ex was arrested in August 2017 for not making his court date for previous marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia charges, according to TMZ.

Kieffer Delp 2018

Delp was arrested in January 2018 for allegedly operating a meth lab in Allegheny County, Penn. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, he was charged with operating a methamphetamine lab, possession with intent to deliver, possession of substances for methamphetamine, waste in manufacture of methamphetamine and possession and prohibited acts.

Ryan Edwards 2018

Maci Bookout’s ex was arrested in March 2018 for violating his probation related to a previous heroin possession charge.

Amber Portwood 2019

Portwood was been arrested for domestic battery according to TMZ on July 5, 2019 in the early hours of morning following the Fourth of July in Indianapolis. Police would not confirm who the alleged victim was, citing protocol.