‘Teen Mom 2′ Cast Member Kailyn Lowry Weighs in on Ryan Edwards’ Heroin Arrest

Kailyn Lowry is calling out Ryan Edwards’ pregnant wife Mackenzie Standifer after the Teen Mom OG father was arrested on heroin-related charges.

Edwards, whose conflict with ex Maci Bookout has stemmed from the fact that she wouldn’t allow him to see their child unsupervised unless he first passed a drug test, was arrested by Red Bank City police at his home Tuesday for breaking his probation that was related to his previous heroin possession charge, reports Radar.

He recently returned from rehab after nearly passing out behind the wheel of his car while on the way to his first wedding with Standifer, and Monday, the two revealed on a preview for next week’s episode of Teen Mom OG that they were expecting their first child together.

The proximity of the announcement with Edwards’ arrest is shocking, but most members of the Teen Mom casts have kept largely quiet since the news broke.

But Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry is letting her feelings for Edwards and Standifer be known, tweeting out Wednesday morning, “Kinda [wanna] share my thoughts on Ryan and Mackenzie.”

After hundreds of followers begged her to spill the tea, Lowry went on a mini tweetstorm about her feelings on the couple.

“People struggle with addiction – and that’s unfortunate enough,” Lowry wrote, referencing Edwards before going in on Standifer. “But IN MY OWN OPINION. I see someone who came in & manipulated a situation to her own benefit. To secure a check. Then went a step further & got pregnant.”

She continued: “So that when they split, she is set with a couple dollars. But that’s MY OWN opinion,” before concluding, “Damn. People are full of surprises today.”

While the couple has not publicly acknowledged the pregnancy or the arrest, they did discuss expanding their family in Monday’s episode of the show, with Edwards assuring his wife he is ready for the challenge.

“I’m ready when you’re ready,” Edwards told her.

