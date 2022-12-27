'Teen Mom' Star Maci Bookout Opens up About Relationship With Ex Ryan Edwards

As Teen Mom fans know, Maci Bookout hasn't had the easiest relationship with her ex, Ryan Edwards. Despite the fact that they share a 14-year-old son Bentley together, they haven't been on good terms in years. While speaking with Page Six, Bookout opened up about where her relationship with Edwards stands today.

Both Bookout and Edwards filmed Season 2 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion. During the experience, they got a little help from Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, a.k.a. Coach B, who helped them navigate their co-parenting relationship. The Teen Mom OG star reflected on the experience by saying, "Honestly, the main thing that made it more clear was the work that I had done on myself and working through my anger, my sometimes even hate, just working through all of that and pinpointing what's worth holding on to and what's worth letting go of."

While Bookout said that their co-parenting relationship still has a way to go, they have been able to get to a place of better understanding. She continued, "Getting to know the hard parts of mine and Ryan's relationship as co-parents, that makes it more comfortable for me, I would say. Not easier, but maybe just a little more comfortable." In September, the MTV personality previously opened up about where things stand between her and Edwards. At the time, their relationship seemed to be in a much more fractured place. As Bookout explained, they did not have any relationship and hadn't spoken in years. She also said that they didn't even have each other's cellphone numbers.

Things have since changed for the better, as Bookout said that she does have his number now. Although, she teased that fans will have to tune in to Teen Mom: Family Reunion for more details about the matter, adding, "Everyone will find out what the status of everything is throughout this season. But Coach B really helped because we were able to determine what role I played in the relationship or lack of relationship that Bentley and Ryan have." The upcoming MTV season, which premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET, will feature Bookout and Edwards sharing the screen once again. Edwards, along with his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, and his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, were all fired from Teen Mom OG in early 2021. They were let go from the program after Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, got into an argument with Jen and Larry during the reunion.