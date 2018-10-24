Maci Bookout Gets 2-Year Restraining Order Against Ryan Edwards

Teen Mom OG cast member Maci Bookout has been granted a restraining order against her ex-fiancé, Ryan Edwards.

The ruling follows an April order of protection filing from Bookout and her three children: Bentley, Maverick and Jayde. Bentley is Bookout’s son with Edwards while Maverick and Jayde are her children with husband Taylor McKinney. McKinney also filed an order of protection against Edwards.

Videos by PopCulture.com

E! News reports that the judge “dismissed the ex parte order of protection and then entered a mutual restraining order” in court on Monday, according to the circuit court public information officer for Hamilton County, Tennessee. All members of the dispute were present, as well as their attorneys.

The restraining order will last at least two years.

Edwards’ attorney, Jonathan Turner, told the outlet that Edwards willingly agreed to the order to ensure he can still see Bentley and avoid trials related to disputes between he and Bookout.

“We did agree to a restraining order where Ryan will not go within 100 feet of Maci and her current husband and their two children,” Turner said. “Ryan has no exclusions with Bentley and is still able to see his son under the new restraining order. This gives Ryan a lot more protection against any false allegations, allows him to avoid getting arrested without a hearing first, and allows him to be around his son most importantly.”

He continued, “Ryan agreed to this outcome to make it easier on everyone and not go through a formal process of a trial. Moving forward Ryan hopes everyone can get through this without any issues and that he can see his son.”

The order of protection filing came after Edwards allegedly harassed and made threats towards Bookout.

“[Ryan] left voicemail messages threatening to show up at my house and take my son,” Bookout wrote in court documents. “[He] has made threats to show up and hurt me if I don’t answer my phone.”

The mother-of-three also claimed that Edwards, who has struggled with drug addiction in the past, recently showed up to Bentley’s baseball game uninvited. While there, he allegedly got in Bookout’s face, yelled at her and issued threats of violence. Bookout thinks he was under the influence of heroin at the time of the incident.

Bookout and McKinney have not publicly commented on the legal ruling.

Teen Mom is currently between seasons, but its sister series, Teen Mom 2, airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo Credit: MTV