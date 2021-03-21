'Teen Mom' Producers Want to End Beef Between Stars in Dramatic Face-to-Face Meeting

✖

Teen Mom OG producers reportedly want to arrange a face-to-face meeting between Maci Bookout and Mackenzie Edwards to capitalize on their feud. Edwards and her husband, Ryan Edwards, reportedly refused to sit on the stage at the same time as Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, while filming the reunion episode last month. Bookout and Ryan are parents to son Bentley, 12, and Ryan's father has claimed the Edwards are not allowed to see Bentley.

Earlier this week, a source told The Ashley's Reality Roundup that Teen Mom OG producers have been trying to get Bookout, 29, and Edwards, 24, in the same room to "patch things up" between them. The source said the idea originated with Edwards, even though Bookout recently told fans on social media that it was Edwards who did not want to meet with her. Edwards allegedly sent Bookout a text message inviting her to meet with her, but Bookout never responded, the source claims, adding that this was filmed for the next Teen Mom OG season. Edwards "thought a sit-down lunch or something might be a good thing to help them talk out their issues," the source claimed.

Bookout has called out Edwards several times on social media, but Edwards has not publicly responded. On Feb. 26, Bookout called out Edwards for talking with fans about Bentley but refusing to sit on the reunion stage to talk to her directly. "Mackenzie is brave sitting on a couch responding to strangers on social media about my son, but still not brave enough to sit on a couch and talk to me at the reunion," Bookout tweeted. In a tweet on March 16, Bookout suggested she would even face Edwards in a boxing ring for charity.

When MTV filmed the Teen Mom OG season reunion last month, Edwards and Ryan, 33, refused to sit near Bookout and McKinney, 31. However, Ryan's parents Jen and Larry Edwards agreed to, but this did not end well, according to The Ashley. The McKinneys got into an argument with Ryan's parents and then stormed off the stage. "If Maci wanted to go face-to-face with Mackenzie, she could have already," a production source told The Ashley. The source said producers have been "highly encouraging it," but Bookout has refused and ignored their requests.

All of this is playing out while Teen Mom OG viewers are watching new episodes that cover the fallout of Larry's interview with The Sun in October. At that time, Larry claimed Ryan was "not allowed" to see Bentley. Bookout was frustrated with the interview since Bentley was going to therapy to fix his relationship with Ryan. Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.