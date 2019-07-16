Tyler Baltierra Shares Photo of ‘Beautiful’ Wife Catelynn Lowell Following Separation

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell have been through a lot in the past year, but the couple is still madly in love, based on a new Instagram post Baltierra shared on Friday. The post includes a pair of pictures of Lowell, including one showing her asleep. In the caption, Baltierra celebrated their 13 years together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Baltierra (@tylerbaltierramtv) on Jul 12, 2019 at 9:28pm PDT

“My babe [Lowell] I love you so much! (sorry for taking a pic of you sleeping, I know you hate that) I just couldn’t help it,” Baltirra wrote. “You’re so damn beautiful even when you’re not trying. I’m so blessed to have you & to hold you in my arms every night for the rest of my life!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Baltierra included the hashtags “13 years strong,” “my partner through life” and “my best friend.”

Sik World, a singer and Baltierra’s brother, left one of the longest comments on the post, praising the couple for sticking together through tough times.

“The love & admiration you have for her is beautiful,” Baltierra’s brother wrote, notes Us Weekly. “When we had our private talks when we chilled you always spoke so highly of her and I can tell you truly do love her with your heart and soul & it’s amazing to see that true love still exist in a world where it seems to be dying out. She’s so lucky to have you as a husband and father to her children as you’re lucky to have her as a wife and mother to your children. Love you guys.”

Lowell also wrote, “gosh I love you so much @tylerbaltierramtv and @sikworld LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK!! Thanks man.”

Lowell and Baltierra have been a couple since middle school, but they briefly lived apart last year. Baltierra decided they should live apart, but they reunited shortly after their daughter Vaeda was born in February. They also began seeing a therapist together and individually.

“We did couple’s therapy together and therapy on ourselves as individuals, which I think helped a lot. We were just honest with ourselves and with each other during that time,” Lowell told Us Weekly in May. “I think, you know, couple’s therapy helped too. Learning how to talk and communicate. … Some people are just meant to be with one another.”

Baltierra and Lowell are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Novalee. They are also the biological parents of 10-year-old Carly, whom they gave up for adoption while on 16 & Pregnant. Lowell and Baltierra were 17 years old when Carly was born.

“10 years ago, we had to make the hardest decision of our lives & give you everything your innocent life deserved that we just couldn’t provide at the time,” Baltierra wrote on Instagram on May 19 to mark Carly’s birthday. “10 years ago, we held each other & wept as we watched you drive away in the back of the car with the only parents that were worthy to be yours.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Getty Images