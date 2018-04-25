Tyler Baltierra Trying ‘Natural Remedies’ to Treat Bipolar Disorder

Tyler Baltierra is headed outdoors after his bipolar disorder diagnosis.

The Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram to share a photo of a stunning landscape a few days after revealing he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder during the series’ reunion episode.

“So today was pretty rad,” he wrote on the photo’s caption. “Nature really is the best medicine.”

He also shared a photo of his daughter Novalee playing in the sand on the beach.

“How did I get this lucky!? I just love this beautiful little soul,” he wrote.

Baltierra and Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell have been together for more than 10 years and have been increasingly open about their struggles with mental health.

Lowell, who was recently diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, went to rehab last November to seek treatment for suicidal thoughts, and then again in early January to overcome childhood trauma.

Baltierra also revealed his struggles with depression, opening up about attempting suicide at the age of 11.

During Monday night’s reunion, PEOPLE reports, Baltierra shared his diagnosis while speaking out about how Lowell’s suicidal thoughts affected him throughout the show’s seventh season.

“Honestly, I wasn’t even planning on releasing that info, but once Cate mentioned about my recent diagnosis, I figured what the hell!? Like why am I so against telling anyone!?” he tweeted after the episode. “It’s actually been a little easier to digest since I have been talking about it more #KeeptalkingMH.”

He added that his diagnosis is “still so new” to him but that he is doing his best to find ways to take care of himself.

“I’ve been doing nonstop research on the diagnosis, the different remedies to combat the symptoms, & how to better understand it,” he said. “I did refuse medication, but only because I wanted to try all of the natural remedies first. It’s a journey!”

The reality star made headlines in early April after posting an emotional message about feeling lonely, even with Lowell by his side.

“Laying in bed next to my peacefully sleeping wife. I can hear my daughter snoozing away through the monitor in her room. My dog is cuddled up on the floor next to me…& yet I feel so empty… so alone,” he wrote. “#TheCruelIronyOfLife.”

In February on the MTV series, Lowell confirmed she had suffered a miscarriage of the couple’s third child. The two placed their firstborn child, a daughter named Carly, up for adoption when they were teens, as depicted on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, and are raising 3-year-old daughter Novalee together.

However, they revealed they still hope to expand their family in the future.

“We definitely want more kids, especially after the miscarriage,” Lowell said. “We’re kind of not rushing into things right now. Because we were there, and then I had the miscarriage. Then I just went downhill, I want to make sure that I’m healthy and happy. I’m still working on myself and then if it comes, awesome.”